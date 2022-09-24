From Iga Swiatek to Chris Evert, the Hologic WTA Tour community was glued to their screens to watch Roger Federer play the final match of his career at the Laver Cup. The Swiss legend announced last week that the Laver Cup would be his final ATP tournament.
From Swiatek to Serena, reactions to Roger Federer's retirement announcement
Playing alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal in doubles, Federer and Nadal held a match point but narrowly lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, 4-6, 6-7(2), 11-9.
After the match, Federer choked back tears as he reflected on his career and thanked his colleagues, friends, and family.
"It's been a wonderful day," Federer said on court. "I told the guys, I'm happy, I'm not sad. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time."
The one, the only @rogerfederer. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/DIudykDUNn— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022
If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022
end of an era pic.twitter.com/tExoDBooib— Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) September 24, 2022
Evert, Swiatek, and Ons Jabeur led the way with their heartfelt video messages for the Swiss legend:
Thank you for inspiring us to always be better.— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 23, 2022
Tennis is going to miss you, Roger. 💙#RForever | @rogerfederer | #TennisUnited | @WTA pic.twitter.com/TJO3ail5ef
A message from @ChrissieEvert to her favourite tennis player 🫶@rogerfederer | #TennisUnited | @WTA pic.twitter.com/1eNYv5U0br— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 21, 2022
Good luck @rogerfederer!🍀Enjoy every moment! We will be‼️😊#emotional 🥲 https://t.co/0uJQWiIiuf— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 23, 2022
The ever diligent Swiatek admitted she was putting her practice schedule at risk, but there was no way she wasn't going to stay up to soak in the iconic doubles match:
I have a practice in the morning but sleep needs to wait tonight. 🫢 One last time @rogerfederer 💪🏼 #LaverCup— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 23, 2022
This is serious...#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/GaEck3TifE— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 23, 2022
Petra Kvitova, Kim Clijsters, and Caroline Wozniacki were also watching and did not hold back their tears during the post-match interview:
Beautiful to watch until the very last match. What a way to finish a career. Thank you @rogerfederer ❤️— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 23, 2022
Damn you Roger … will be walking around with swollen eyes for the whole weekend . 😢— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 23, 2022
What an emotional night! One and only @rogerfederer ! 🙌🏼— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) September 23, 2022
Wow 😭!! https://t.co/WLEn9rh6QO— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) September 24, 2022
More reactions from the WTA community continued to flow in throughout the memorable night:
Roger and Rafa crying together I’m honestly not okay— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 23, 2022
Can’t deal with this 😢 https://t.co/FGK7hXU11B— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 24, 2022
That backhand one last time— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 23, 2022
🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹@rogerfederer
I just LOVE these 2 guys 🤗🥰 https://t.co/pLp8J2KS8h— Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) September 23, 2022
Petition for September 23rd to be national Roger Federer day 😭🐐💙— Jamie Loeb (@jloeb308) September 23, 2022
there’s just something about @rogerfederer gosh that was hard..love you forever and thank you idol 😭❤️— Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) September 23, 2022
Ver a RF♥️🥹 por última vez…— Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) September 23, 2022
Es normal llorar en cada punto?? Pregunta seria
😭😭😭😭 #RForever— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 23, 2022
Taking with me these fun & unforgettable memories , thank you Roger ❤️— Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) September 23, 2022
I will miss watching you play 🎾
It was a true honor and privilege to have played with you in the same team!
Enjoy tonight 🥳#sportslegend @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/qDiGqD5jMW
We are not. 🤍 #RForever https://t.co/AiQju2HAsk— Ana Konjuh (@anakonjuh) September 24, 2022