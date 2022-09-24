All eyes were on the Laver Cup on Friday, where Roger Federer played the last match of his career.

From Iga Swiatek to Chris Evert, the Hologic WTA Tour community was glued to their screens to watch Roger Federer play the final match of his career at the Laver Cup. The Swiss legend announced last week that the Laver Cup would be his final ATP tournament.

Playing alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal in doubles, Federer and Nadal held a match point but narrowly lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, 4-6, 6-7(2), 11-9.

After the match, Federer choked back tears as he reflected on his career and thanked his colleagues, friends, and family.

"It's been a wonderful day," Federer said on court. "I told the guys, I'm happy, I'm not sad. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time."

end of an era pic.twitter.com/tExoDBooib — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) September 24, 2022

Evert, Swiatek, and Ons Jabeur led the way with their heartfelt video messages for the Swiss legend:

The ever diligent Swiatek admitted she was putting her practice schedule at risk, but there was no way she wasn't going to stay up to soak in the iconic doubles match:

I have a practice in the morning but sleep needs to wait tonight. 🫢 One last time @rogerfederer 💪🏼 #LaverCup — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 23, 2022

Petra Kvitova, Kim Clijsters, and Caroline Wozniacki were also watching and did not hold back their tears during the post-match interview:

Beautiful to watch until the very last match. What a way to finish a career. Thank you @rogerfederer ❤️ — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 23, 2022

Damn you Roger … will be walking around with swollen eyes for the whole weekend . 😢 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 23, 2022

What an emotional night! One and only @rogerfederer ! 🙌🏼 — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) September 23, 2022

More reactions from the WTA community continued to flow in throughout the memorable night:

Roger and Rafa crying together I’m honestly not okay — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 23, 2022

Can’t deal with this 😢 https://t.co/FGK7hXU11B — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 24, 2022

That backhand one last time

🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹@rogerfederer — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 23, 2022

I just LOVE these 2 guys 🤗🥰 https://t.co/pLp8J2KS8h — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) September 23, 2022

Petition for September 23rd to be national Roger Federer day 😭🐐💙 — Jamie Loeb (@jloeb308) September 23, 2022

there’s just something about @rogerfederer gosh that was hard..love you forever and thank you idol 😭❤️ — Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) September 23, 2022

Ver a RF♥️🥹 por última vez…

Es normal llorar en cada punto?? Pregunta seria — Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) September 23, 2022