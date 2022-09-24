From Iga Swiatek to Chris Evert, the Hologic WTA Tour community was glued to their screens to watch Roger Federer play the final match of his career at the Laver Cup. The Swiss legend announced last week that the Laver Cup would be his final ATP tournament. 

From Swiatek to Serena, reactions to Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Playing alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal in doubles, Federer and Nadal held a match point but narrowly lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, 4-6, 6-7(2), 11-9. 

After the match, Federer choked back tears as he reflected on his career and thanked his colleagues, friends, and family.

"It's been a wonderful day," Federer said on court. "I told the guys, I'm happy, I'm not sad. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time." 

Evert, Swiatek, and Ons Jabeur led the way with their heartfelt video messages for the Swiss legend:

The ever diligent Swiatek admitted she was putting her practice schedule at risk, but there was no way she wasn't going to stay up to soak in the iconic doubles match:

Petra Kvitova, Kim Clijsters, and Caroline Wozniacki were also watching and did not hold back their tears during the post-match interview:

More reactions from the WTA community continued to flow in throughout the memorable night:

 

 