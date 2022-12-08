Former World No.11 Anastasija Sevastova has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexandra.

The 32-year-old Latvian shared the news via a post on Instagram that featured her and her longtime coach and partner Ronald Schmidt cradling their newborn.

Sevastova's current and former WTA peers were among those who congratulated her in the comments, including her fellow Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, as well as Timea Babos, Magdalena Rybarikova, Mandy Minella, Arina Rodionova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Having been quiet on the social media platform for nearly 10 months, she also broke the news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post in October. Sevastova could be seen in that photo smiling on the tennis court, with a visible baby bump.

After playing eight seasons of professional tennis from 2006-13, Sevastova famously rebuilt her career from the ground up, and reached even greater heights. After starting at the lowest levels of the sport, then ITF World Tennis Tour $10,000 events, in January of 2015, Sevastova reached the US Open quarterfinals in 2016, where she upset Garbiñe Muguruza and Johanna Konta.

She matched the feat a year later, but went one round better in 2018 for her best-ever Grand Slam result in what was her career-best season. That year, she defeated Donna Vekic, Claire Liu, Ekaterina Makarova and No.7 seed Elina Svitolina, before dethroning defending champion Sloane Stephens in straight sets to reach her first major semifinal. She lost to Serena Williams in the penultimate round.

She won four career Hologic WTA Tour singles titles, and reached her biggest career final at the 2018 China Open, losing to former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. She peaked at her career-high ranking in October of that year.

Sevastova announced an indefinite hiatus from tennis after a first-round defeat at the 2022 Australian Open.