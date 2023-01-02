Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina went the distance to reel in Danielle Collins on Day 1 of the Adelaide International.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in her season debut at the Adelaide International. A finalist in Adelaide last year, Rybakina knocked off the early rust to dominate the American and advance.

Rybakina will face Ukranian qualifier Marta Kostyuk in the second round. Kostyuk needed three sets to get past Australian wild card Jamiee Fourlis 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

18-year-old Noskova stuns Kasatkina on Day 1 in Adelaide

Playing her first match of the season, Rybakina struggled to find her first serve early. She served at just 45.2% in the opening set and was unable to generate a break point chance on Collins' serve.

But the Kazakhstani quickly rebounded. As she found her service rhythm she unlocked the game that bolstered her to a stunning first major title last summer. Serving at over 75% in the second set, Rybakina did not face a break point. Meanwhile, she kept constant pressure on Collins' serve, breaking twice from 10 break point chances.

"It was a very tough match, especially in the beginning," Rybakina said. "A little bit unlucky with the conditions because it was very sunny. It was really impossible to see the ball. But it was better with time."

Having solved her serving woes, Rybakina was unbroken for the remainder of the match. She finished with 14 aces and closed out the win after 2 hours and 21 minutes.

No.20 Liudmila Samsonova also needed three sets to advance in her opener, defeating Zhang Shuai 5-7, 6-4, 6-0. Taking advantage of the fast courts in Adelaide, Samsonova fired 17 aces to dispatch the Chinese veteran.

Samsonova's victory sets up an enticing power battle with World No.5 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. A winner of three hard-court titles last season, Samsonova won the only prior meeting with Sablaenka, a three-set win in Guadalajara last fall.