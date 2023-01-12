Daria Kasatkina became the first player into the Adelaide International 2 semifinals by defeating Petra Kvitova on a jam-packed Thursday.

On a star-studded Thursday at the Adelaide International 2, No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina became the first player into the semifinals with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over No.12 seed Petra Kvitova.

Kasatkina took 1 hour and 32 minutes to topple two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova and level their head-to-head at one win apiece, kicking off a jam-packed day where all of the quarterfinalists are ranked inside the Top 16.

This week, all of the eight top-seeded players have advanced to the quarterfinals at a single WTA-level tournament for the first time since Stanford in 2017.

Kvitova had defeated Kasatkina handily in their only prior encounter, which the Czech won 6-4, 6-0 on the clay courts of Madrid in 2018. But this time around, it was Kasatkina who played the more composed match, converting five of her ten break points to seal the win.

There were six service breaks in the first set, but Kasatkina had only six unforced errors in the opener, while Kvitova was undone by 27 unforced errors. In the second set, Kvitova rebounded to claim the first break for a 4-3 lead, but Kasatkina immediately broke back at love.

Kvitova's powerful groundstrokes erased two match points at 6-5, but Kasatkina leapt to a 6-3 lead in the tiebreak to earn three more chances. Kasatkina only needed the first of that trio as Kvitova sent a forehand wide to close out the match.

"It was a hurricane inside after losing the [6-5] game, after being just one point away from the win," Kasatkina said on court afterwards. "But I knew with Petra it doesn't matter the score, you have to always be ready for everything, because she's fighting until the end and she's very aggressive.

"You get a few winners [by Kvitova] and she's back. So I'm really happy with my performance, the way I was able to keep my focus with the tiebreak, of course."

Kasatkina now awaits the winner of the second quarterfinal of the day between No.9 seed Paula Badosa and No.11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

