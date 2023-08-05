The Livesport Prague Open semifinals will take place on Sunday after continuous rain led to the entirety of Saturday's action being washed out.

Both semifinal matches are now due to be played concurrently at 10am CET. No.4 seed Linda Noskova, the last remaining home player, will face qualifier Tamara Korpatsch on Centre Court, while Jaqueline Cristian will take on lucky loser Nao Hibino on Court 1.

The final is scheduled to take place after suitable rest (not before 1pm CET).

Noskova, 18, reached her first WTA semifinal at this tournament last year. She made her first final at Adelaide 1 in January after upsetting a slew of Top 20 opponents including Daria Kasatkina, Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jabeur.

Cristian is also bidding to reach her second career final. The Romanian was runner-up to Alison Riske-Amritraj at Linz 2021, but spent six months of 2022 sidelined due to a knee injury and is now ranked No.122.

No.136-ranked Hibino is aiming to reach her sixth career final, but first in nearly four years. The Japanese player is a two-time WTA champion (Tashkent 2015 and Hiroshima 2019) and a three-time runner-up (Tashkent 2016, Kuala Lumpur 2017 and Nanchang 2017). Having fallen 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to Emiliana Arango in the final round of qualifying, Hibino is also aiming to become the second lucky loser to reach a WTA final in the past three weeks, following Budapest champion Maria Timofeeva.

Korpatsch will be bidding for her first tour-level final after losing two previous semifinals at Lausanne 2019 and Gdynia 2021. However, the No.99-ranked German was a champion at WTA 125 level last September in Budapest.