American ascendancy: 20 years of US Open champions
Take a look back at all the US Open singles champions since 2000.
01 /20
Venus Williams's 2000 title, for which she beat Lindsay Davenport in the final, was part of the American's stunning 35-match winning streak that had started with her first major at Wimbledon and went on to include gold at the Sydney Olympics (Getty)
02 /20
Venus Williams defended her crown in 2001, winning the first of nine all-Williams Grand Slam finals to date over Serena (Getty)
03 /20
Serena Williams reversed the result the following year, beating Venus to win her second US Open title and the third leg of her first 'Serena Slam' (Getty)
04 /20
Justine Henin won her second Grand Slam title in 2003 after triumphing in a classic semifinal over Jennifer Capriati, then coming back to defeat compatriot Kim Clijsters in the first ever all-Belgian major final (Getty)
05 /20
Svetlana Kuznetsova won the first ever all-Russian US Open final over Elena Dementieva in 2004 to win her first major at the age of 19 - also becoming the first Russian champion in Flushing Meadows (Getty)
06 /20
Having lost all four of her previous major finals, Kim Clijsters finally took first prize in 2005 with victory over Mary Pierce - the only Slam title of the Belgian's first career (Getty)
07 /20
Maria Sharapova lifted her second major trophy in 2006, defeating Justine Henin in the final (Getty)
08 /20
Justine Henin reclaimed her crown in 2007, capturing her second US Open with victories over former champions Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the last three rounds (Getty)
09 /20
Serena Williams picked up her ninth major crown in 2008, defeating Jelena Jankovic in the final for her first Grand Slam of the year (Getty)
10 /20
Just three tournaments into her comeback from maternity leave, Kim Clijsters stormed to her second major title over Caroline Wozniacki in the 2009 final - a trailblazing run that redefined the possibilities of motherhood in modern tennis (Getty)
11 /20
Kim Clijsters' post-maternity career brought her far greater success at majors: in 2010, the Belgian successfully defended her title with victory over Vera Zvonareva in the final (Getty)
12 /20
Samantha Stosur delivered a stunning underdog performance in the 2011 final to defeat Serena Williams for her maiden Grand Slam title, becoming the first Australian US Open champion in 38 years (Getty)
13 /20
Serena Williams won the first of a brace of back-to-back classic finals over Victoria Azarenka in 2012 to take her US Open trophy haul to four and overall major count to 15 (Getty)
14 /20
Serena Williams successfully defended a US Open title for the first time in 2013, once again beating Victoria Azarenka in three sets (Getty)
15 /20
Serena Williams's 2014 victory, for which she beat Caroline Wozniacki in the final, tied her Slam count with Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert at 18 - and both completed her only Slam hat-trick and started her second 'Serena Slam' (Getty)
16 /20
The first ever all-Italian Grand Slam final found Flavia Pennetta cap her career by winning her first major at the age of 33, defeating childhood friend Roberta Vinci in the 2015 US Open final to do so (Getty)
17 /20
Angelique Kerber became the first German winner of the US Open in 20 years in 2016 as she defeated Karolina Pliskova to win her second major of the season (Getty)
18 /20
Ranked World No.83, Sloane Stephens capped a remarkable comeback from injury by winning her first Slam title in 2017, defeating Madison Keys in the first all-American US Open final since 2002 (Getty)
19 /20
Naomi Osaka, the youngest active Grand Slam champion, became the first ever Japanese major winner in 2018, stunning Serena Williams in the final (Getty)
20 /20
Bianca Andreescu became Canada's first singles Grand Slam champion at the 2019 US Open. (Getty Images)