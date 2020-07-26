Gallery of Champions

From Serena to Sugiyama: Sweeping the board at one tournament

A select group of players have shown their versatility and their brilliance by winning the singles and the doubles titles at the very same tournament. Check out this gallery of those stars who have achieved this feat more than once since 2000.

01 /25
Serena Williams has completed the sweep at an incredible nine tournaments - most recently Wimbledon in 2016.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /25
At SW19 she picked up the doubles trophy with big sister Venus.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /25
Martina Hingis did it five times - all in the year 2000.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /25
One of her doubles wins that year was alongside Anna Kournikova at the year-ending Chase Championships.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /25
Lindsay Davenport achieved the feat four times.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /25
Her first sweep came in 2000, at Indian Wells - where she beat Hingis in the singles final.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /25
Sara Errani has achieved it a trio of times.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /25
Two of those were in 2012 - with the doubles wins coming alongside compatriot and long-time doubles partner Roberta Vinci.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /25
Kim Clijsters has swept the board twice - once in Luxembourg in 2002, once in Sydney in 2003.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /25
The Belgian won the doubles in Sydney alongside Ai Sugiyama of Japan.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /25
Kiki Bertens is another who has swept the board twice - most recently in Gstaad in 2017.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /25
There, she partnered Sweden's Johanna Larsson to victory in the doubles competition. Bertens' other sweep was in Nurnberg in 2016.

Photo by Getty Images

13 /25
Anastasia Myskina completed the singles and doubles sweep twice - in Moscow in 2004, then Kolkata the year after.

Photo by Getty Images

14 /25
She won the doubles in Kolkata with compatriot Elena Likhovtseva.

Photo by Getty Images

15 /25
Maria Sharapova has two sweeps on her record - the 2003 Japan Open, and Birmingham in 2004.

Photo by Getty Images

16 /25
Sharapova won the doubles in Birmingham with Maria Kirilenko.

Photo by Getty Images

17 /25
Elise Mertens enjoyed an incredible 2018.

Photo by Getty Images

18 /25
She won the singles and doubles events in Lugano and Hobart - where she partnered Demi Schuurs to victory.

Photo by Getty Images

19 /25
Venus Williams has swept the board twice - both times at Wimbledon.

Photo by Getty Images

20 /25
She won both the singles and doubles at Wimbledon 2000 and then again in 2008.

Photo by Getty Images

21 /25
She also completed the achievement at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, when she picked up the doubles title alongside Serena.
22 /25
Katarina Srebotnik had a great 2005, winning singles and doubles titles in Stockholm and Auckland.

Photo by Getty Images

23 /25
Srebotnik partnered Shinobu Asagoe to a straight-sets triumph in Auckland in 2005.

Photo by Getty Images

24 /25
Ai Sugiyama achieved the feat twice in 2003, in Linz and Scottsdale.

Photo by Getty Images

25 /25
In Scottsdale she was playing alongside partner Kim Clijsters, with whom she also won two Grand Slam titles.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Sign Up to the WTA First Serve!

Every week receive player features, tournament news, and WTA Insider content with the WTA First Serve newsletter

Will be used in accordance to our Privacy Policy.

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.