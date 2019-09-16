ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA - The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) announced today that Karolina Pliskova has qualified for the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, set to take place from October 27 - November 3. The Czech becomes the second of eight singles players to compete at the year-end event, joining Ashleigh Barty in Shenzhen, China for a record-breaking $14 million in prize money.



Pliskova secures her spot in Shenzhen after winning her tour-leading and single-season career-high fourth WTA title of 2019 at the ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open on Sunday.

The Czech kicked off her 2019 campaign with a title at the Brisbane International followed by a semifinal run at the Australian Open, and added titles at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome) and Nature Valley International (Eastbourne).

In addition, Pliskova’s season highlights include a runner-up finish at the Miami Open presented by Itaú and quarterfinal appearances at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Rogers Cup presented by National Bank (Toronto) and the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati).

“It’s always a goal of mine to qualify for the WTA Finals, and I’m proud to have done it for my fourth time,” said Pliskova. “I look forward to competing against the best players of the season and exploring the city of Shenzhen.”

Pliskova has secured her fourth consecutive singles qualification at the WTA Finals, the longest active streak, as a two-time semifinalist in 2017, falling to eventual champion Caroline Wozniacki, and 2018, falling to eventual runner-up Sloane Stephens. In 2016, she also qualified in both singles and doubles, partnering with Julia Goerges in the doubles field.

Known as the ‘Ace Queen’ across the Tour, Pliskova has led the WTA in aces served in three of the last four years (2015, 2016, 2017). She continues to lead the aces leaderboard with a total of 455 struck thus far in 2019, including 32 this week in Zhengzhou. Earlier this season, she achieved the milestone of 500 career wins by defeating two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka en route to her title in Rome. She currently holds the most wins on Tour this season with 49, ahead of Ashleigh Barty (45) and Kiki Bertens (43).

The 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen features the world’s best players vying for a record-breaking US$14 million in prize money and two of the most prestigious titles in women’s tennis. The Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen – which includes 53 WTA tournaments and four Grand Slams – will compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion taking home the Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions lifting the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.



The winner of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen - the singles player who finishes in pole position and earns the top seed at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen - will not only seal a spot at the season-ending showpiece, but also be congratulated with a new Porsche.