The WTA season is coming to a close, and major tennis apparel companies released their fall and winter collections to support the performance of players in the year’s final tournaments.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog breaks down the looks that impressed during the month of October.

Once again the familiar Fila foundation of red, white and navy is executed in a fresh way.

World No.10 Kiki Bertens dazzled at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai and the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen in the V-neck Fall Heritage Dress featuring vintage-looking pinstripes — chevron above the waistline and vertical at the skirt.

The contrast inset at the waist is coordinated with red accessories and a limited-edition colorway of the Axilus 2 Energized shoe.

One more outfit from the classy Heritage collection is making our October fashion favorites -- Karolina Pliskova’s full pinstripe attire with its modern twist on the elegant simplicity of classic Fila.

The Czech served style in the Heritage Striped Skort and matching navy Heritage Sleeveless Polo, including a four snap button placket and a white ribbed collar that is coordinated with vertical white color-blocks on the sides.

Bordeaux feels particularly suited for the fall/winter period and Nike’s top players, led by defending WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina, brought this traditional color of the season to the tennis courts.

To break down the dark red tone of the classic sporty Winter Elevated Flouncy Skirt and Air Zoom Zero footwear, the Ukrainian opted for the white version of the Winter Court Tank, whose modified racerback hides traditional bra straps without sacrificing mobility.

Nike’s new collection is not all about bordeaux -- there are also royal blue and baby pink tones, as we can see on the example of Petra Kvitova’s accessories and Winter Court Dress.

The A-line silhouette is fitted through the bodice and flared at the waist for a simple look with timeless appeal.

Stretchy knit fabric has a textured feel, a multidimensional feature that has been ever more popular in tennis fashion.

This October, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open champion Jelena Ostapenko sported the grey version of adidas’ 3-in-1 dress with contrasting orange bra and shorts meant to grab attention as armholes and rounded side vents at the skirt are quite large.

This style was originally created for the US Open, so the stretchy dress has an eye-catching NYC-inspired pattern integrated into the fabric.

Are you a fan of Bertens’ and Pliskova’s traditional pinstriped looks, Svitolina’s burgundy separates, Kvitova’s fit-and-flare style, or Ostapenko’s crewneck dress? Tell us in the poll below!