It's that time of year when the WTA's biggest stars finally have an opportunity to kick back and relax, with the Tour on hiatus until it begins again in early January.
Players have very different ways of winding down from the stress of travelling the globe in search of sporting perfection, with some choosing to get away from it all while others aim for simpler pleasures - like a good burger.
Eugenie Bouchard is one of those who has gone for the latter option, with the former Wimbledon finalist taking the chance to take a departure from her strict diet to drop into a burger joint. And she was evidently pleased with the results.
worth the hype pic.twitter.com/IfptRZoFK8— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) November 18, 2019
Venus Williams has been keeping active, trying her hand at cheerleading with the Laker Girls during the recent NBA match between the LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The newest Laker Girls ... Venus Williams, James Corden and Gronk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qQq9wsj606— ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2019
For others, meanwhile, the last couple of months of the year are an opportunity to wind down in the sun.
Viktoria Kuzmova has been doing just that in Mauritius, where she has been found kicking back with a good book.
November 19, 2019
She's not been the only one seeking to relax, though. Former WTA star Conchita Martínez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, has been quite literally hanging out by the beach as she works on her yoga.
☀️¡Buenos días! 🧘♂ Energías positivas. Namaste 🙏— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) November 19, 2019
#arialyoga pic.twitter.com/525DRvPVEg
Victoria Azarenka, meanwhile, always seems happiest when she is spending time with her son, Leo. This week, she posted this heartwarming video of pair on Twitter.
Sweetest moments with 👑— victoria azarenka (@vika7) November 19, 2019
Watching a “scary cartoon”
Me: I’m really scared
Leo: don’t be scared I’ll save you 😂 😂 😂 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RKInRxMvHm
Svetlana Kuznetsova has reaffirmed her love of dogs.
Michaëlla Krajicek has been busy doing charity work for the foundation established by her brother, Richard, the 1996 men's Wimbledon champion.
A total of €343.283 !!! was raised towards the @krajiceknl . My own painting 🌕 “LUMINOUS” 🌕 was auctioned off for €3.000 !!! 🎨 So very humbled to be able to help raise money for such an amazing charity. And last but not least so extremely proud of my brother ♥️ #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/CFSxezmjlD— Michaëlla Krajicek (@MisaKrajicek) November 19, 2019
But it's not yet been time to relax for everyone, with events in Houston and Taipei offering players the chance to finish up their year on a positive note. Kirsten Flipkens and Irina Falconi were only too pleased to do so.
B-O-O-M 💥🏆— Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) November 17, 2019
Best feeling there is to finish off the season with a title! #wta125#title#houston pic.twitter.com/K4FxHqHt5t
Wow! What an end to the beginning of my comeback season! Blessed beyond belief. Incredibly grateful to come back with a good mindset and a different perspective. As long as I’m happy playing, I will continue to play! 💕— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) November 18, 2019
📸 Noel Vasquez pic.twitter.com/esDTzKGL77
Coco Vandeweghe and Sachia Vickery, meanwhile, are plotting to attack 2020 with relish after a difficult year.
Finished for the year! Even though it was a short one 😝. @australianopen did you miss me 🥰 pic.twitter.com/V7zZM9lr3A— CoCo Vandeweghe (@CoCoVandey) November 18, 2019
2020 gonna hit different for me 🔥👋🏾 💁🏾♀️— Sachia Vickery (@SachiaVick) November 19, 2019
And finally, there promises to be a familiar face on show in Limoges, with Tatiana Golovin set to make her big return to competitive tennis after 11 years at the Open BLS De Limoges, which runs December 16-22, as a wildcard.
🎾 @Matryochka sera présente à l'Open BLS de Limoges 2019 🌟— Open BLS de Limoges (@OpenWTALimoges) November 18, 2019
Grâce à une wild-card, Tatiana Golovin intégrera directement le tableau principal de l'Open BLS de Limoges 2019.
On a hâte de retrouver cette championne à #Limoges ! pic.twitter.com/nj9VqfJVO1