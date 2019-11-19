WTA stars Viktoria Kuzmova and Eugenie Bouchard are enjoying their downtime in very different ways, while others have bid farewell to 2019 with mixed feelings.

It's that time of year when the WTA's biggest stars finally have an opportunity to kick back and relax, with the Tour on hiatus until it begins again in early January.

Players have very different ways of winding down from the stress of travelling the globe in search of sporting perfection, with some choosing to get away from it all while others aim for simpler pleasures - like a good burger.

Eugenie Bouchard is one of those who has gone for the latter option, with the former Wimbledon finalist taking the chance to take a departure from her strict diet to drop into a burger joint. And she was evidently pleased with the results.

worth the hype pic.twitter.com/IfptRZoFK8 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) November 18, 2019

Venus Williams has been keeping active, trying her hand at cheerleading with the Laker Girls during the recent NBA match between the LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The newest Laker Girls ... Venus Williams, James Corden and Gronk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qQq9wsj606 — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2019

For others, meanwhile, the last couple of months of the year are an opportunity to wind down in the sun.

Viktoria Kuzmova has been doing just that in Mauritius, where she has been found kicking back with a good book.

She's not been the only one seeking to relax, though. Former WTA star Conchita Martínez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, has been quite literally hanging out by the beach as she works on her yoga.

Victoria Azarenka, meanwhile, always seems happiest when she is spending time with her son, Leo. This week, she posted this heartwarming video of pair on Twitter.

Sweetest moments with 👑

Watching a “scary cartoon”

Me: I’m really scared

Leo: don’t be scared I’ll save you 😂 😂 😂 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RKInRxMvHm — victoria azarenka (@vika7) November 19, 2019

Svetlana Kuznetsova has reaffirmed her love of dogs.

Michaëlla Krajicek has been busy doing charity work for the foundation established by her brother, Richard, the 1996 men's Wimbledon champion.

A total of €343.283 !!! was raised towards the @krajiceknl . My own painting 🌕 “LUMINOUS” 🌕 was auctioned off for €3.000 !!! 🎨 So very humbled to be able to help raise money for such an amazing charity. And last but not least so extremely proud of my brother ♥️ #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/CFSxezmjlD — Michaëlla Krajicek (@MisaKrajicek) November 19, 2019

But it's not yet been time to relax for everyone, with events in Houston and Taipei offering players the chance to finish up their year on a positive note. Kirsten Flipkens and Irina Falconi were only too pleased to do so.

Wow! What an end to the beginning of my comeback season! Blessed beyond belief. Incredibly grateful to come back with a good mindset and a different perspective. As long as I’m happy playing, I will continue to play! 💕

📸 Noel Vasquez pic.twitter.com/esDTzKGL77 — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) November 18, 2019

Coco Vandeweghe and Sachia Vickery, meanwhile, are plotting to attack 2020 with relish after a difficult year.

Finished for the year! Even though it was a short one 😝. @australianopen did you miss me 🥰 pic.twitter.com/V7zZM9lr3A — CoCo Vandeweghe (@CoCoVandey) November 18, 2019

2020 gonna hit different for me 🔥👋🏾 💁🏾‍♀️ — Sachia Vickery (@SachiaVick) November 19, 2019

And finally, there promises to be a familiar face on show in Limoges, with Tatiana Golovin set to make her big return to competitive tennis after 11 years at the Open BLS De Limoges, which runs December 16-22, as a wildcard.

🎾 @Matryochka sera présente à l'Open BLS de Limoges 2019 🌟



Grâce à une wild-card, Tatiana Golovin intégrera directement le tableau principal de l'Open BLS de Limoges 2019.



On a hâte de retrouver cette championne à #Limoges ! pic.twitter.com/nj9VqfJVO1 — Open BLS de Limoges (@OpenWTALimoges) November 18, 2019

