PALM BEACH, FL, USA - Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, rising 15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff, Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig and three-time WTA titlist Sofia Kenin were at the forefront of Fore Love, the charity event hosted by ATP stars Bob and Mike Bryan and golf legend Jack Nicklaus now in its third year.

Comprising of a golf pro-am last Monday and a tennis pro-am last Tuesday, which took place on Nicklaus's personal grass courts in Palm Beach, Florida, the event raised $1.2 million this year for the Bryan Bros Foundation, which is dedicated to helping children gain skills through tennis, music and the arts, and the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, which supports pediatric facilities across the USA.

Caroline Wozniacki with Jim Courier at the 2019 Fore Love charity event (Jim Mandeville)

Current and former ATP players Jim Courier, Kevin Anderson, Gaston Gaudio, Guillermo Cañas, Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul also participated in an event that brought together both professional tennis tours as well as the golfing world.

"Anytime we’re able to give back as athletes, we're lucky," said Courier. "There's a culture in both golf and tennis where everyone helps each other for events like this. It’s a fabulous culture. This is a busy time of the year for everyone, getting ready for the new year, but there’s nothing more important than giving back and doing good. We’re all doing that here… Why not say yes to that?"