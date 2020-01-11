The Adelaide International Rally For Resilience will now raise funds for bushfire relief in South Australia.

ADELAIDE, Australia - The inaugural Adelaide International’s ‘Rally for Resilience’, set to take place on Sunday 12 January, will now raise funds for bushfire relief in South Australia.

Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber will be joined by special guests for an exhibition doubles match prior to the first official match of the tournament at the new-look Memorial Drive.

“We have all witnessed the absolute devastation that is being caused by these bushfires in recent weeks,” Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said.

“The night will feature support from the WTA and ATP Tours, Tennis Australia, Tennis SA, the Roger Rasheed Sports Foundation and Australian Tennis Foundation and the players to raise money to help those communities affected. We encourage South Australians to get behind this initiative and we will continue to support the Aces for Bushfire Relief program operating throughout the summer of tennis.

“Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted.”

Adult tickets for the evening will start at $40 (AUD) and accompanying children are free. Click here for more information on more event and schedule information.

The viral Aces for Bushfire Relief campaign designed to encourage anyone, from anywhere, to serve an ‘ace’ and donate to the appeal was launched internationally, and signed player memorabilia will form part of an online auction to raise additional funds.

Well guys, you know I love Australia, but you also know I don't hit too many aces 😜



Sooo I want to help and my pledge is this... every time I give @darren_cahill a hard time in my box during all my matches in Aus, I will donate $200.



This way I will raise a lot more money ❤️🇦🇺 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 5, 2020

In addition to their support for Rally For Relief, players like Halep joined a wave of their WTA and ATP peers who pledged donations throughout the Australian summer events through the Australian Open. Last week, the also WTA announced a contribution to Tennis Australia’s bushfire disaster relief and recovery program by making donations to the Australian Red Cross.

Donations to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts can be made at www.redcross.org.au/tennis.