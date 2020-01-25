LEARNING
Maria Sakkari has won two of her three previous meetings with Petra Kvitova, taking the honors in Rome and Cincinnati last year after losing to the Czech earlier in 2019 in Miami.
Ashleigh Barty seeks a first victory over Alison Riske as she faces the American for a third time. Riske prevailed in Eastbourne in 2016 and again at Wimbledon last summer.
Victory for the top seed would put her in the quarterfinals of a Slam for just the third time and would equal her best showing at the Australian Open. She went on to win the French Open last summer before making the fourth round at both Wimbledon and the US Open.
Wang Qiang holds a perfect record over Ons Jabeur, beating the Tunisian in straight sets in Dubai in 2017 and again in Shenzhen earlier this year.
Coco Gauff attempts to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time, at just her third attempt.
Ons Jabeur's victory over Caroline Wozniacki was noted more for the Dane's retirement, but Jabeur's achievements should not go unmarked. She became the first Tunisian to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam, as the ITF explain.
She has been labelled the Female Federer and carries the hopes of a nation, but Sam Phillips of the Sydney Morning Herald has backed Ashleigh Barty to cope with the pressure.
