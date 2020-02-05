Four players make up the first Player of the Month ballot of 2020, but only one can earn your votes.

They started the decade with a bang, but only one can be the first fan-voted WTA Player of the Month for 2020.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza head the January ballot, which is rounded out by Adelaide champion Ashleigh Barty and Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova -- the winners of the first two Premier events of 2020.

It's time for you to make your voice heard one more: it's time to crown the first monthly award-winners of the year!

Player of the Month Contenders: January 2020

Who was the January 2020 Player of the Month? Vote now!

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com