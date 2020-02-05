They started the decade with a bang, but only one can be the first fan-voted WTA Player of the Month for 2020.
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza head the January ballot, which is rounded out by Adelaide champion Ashleigh Barty and Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova -- the winners of the first two Premier events of 2020.
It's time for you to make your voice heard one more: it's time to crown the first monthly award-winners of the year! Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!
Who was the January 2020 Player of the Month? Vote now!
