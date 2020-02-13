2018 champion Petra Kvitova outlasted Alison van Uytvanck in a topsy-turvy affair to book her return to the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

In their first career meeting, Kvitova saved a set point in the opening frame and shook off a second set filled with break points to ultimately claim victory over van Uytvanck after two hours and 16 minutes of play.

The players combined for a whopping 33 break points in the match, but Kvitova prevailed by converting all three of her break points in the topsy-turvy decider, while only being broken once during that timeframe.

Kvitova will stare down another stern test in the last eight, as she will take on either last year’s runner-up Donna Vekic or Russian No.1 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Vekic upset Kvitova in the quarterfinals of the Czech’s title defense last year.

Kvitova faced break points in each of her first three service games, and van Uytvanck took advantage, opening up an early 3-2. The Belgian, who was returning solidly and being stingy on serve, held onto that break lead up to 5-4, when she served for the opening set.

Van Uytvanck held a set point in that game, but squandered it with a double fault, and that is when Kvitova made her move, firing on her forehand to eke out a break and suddenly get back level at 5-5.

The Czech nearly handed back the break right away with a litany of errors, but she erased two break points with forehand winners, before holding on for 6-5. Van Uytvanck, to her credit, pulled off a love hold to send the opening set into a decisive tiebreak.

There, however, Kvitova made a statement at the start of the breaker, chasing down a drop shot and blasting a forehand winner to win the first point. From that point forward, Kvitova dominated the tiebreak, crushing winners off of both wings to take it 7-1 and grasp the one-set lead.

The rapid-fire pace of the tiebreak was quickly derailed, as two extremely lengthy 15-minute games opened the second set. Kvitova did attain a break in the first game of the set, converting her seventh break point of that game with a backhand return winner, but van Uytvanck won the subsequent game, taking it on her eighth break point after a wide Kvitova forehand.

Kvitova faced even more break points in her next service game, and on the fourth of the game, van Uytvanck went up 3-1 after the Czech double faulted. The first four games of the second set held 19 break points in total and took 40 minutes, but after that, van Uytvanck cruised to victory in the set, leveling the match at one set apiece.

Kvitova was broken in the first game of the decider, as the van Uytvanck run threatened to continue. However, Kvitova got back on serve in the subsequent game, then earned a break point at 3-2 with a backhand winner. The chance was converted after a long backhand by the Belgian, and Kvitova suddenly was up a break at 4-2.

That would be all the former champion would need, as she started to pepper the court with ferocious forehands with ease. Finally, the Czech knocked off a fourth straight game to close out the match and seal a spot in the quarterfinals for the third straight season.

