In recent weeks, Zoom has moved from solely the province of online professional meetings to an ever-expanding group of virtual social events, from happy hours to family reunions. And now, WTA players are increasingly getting onto the platform to stun scores of their fans with online chats.

Last week, American stars Madison Keys and Serena Williams hopped on Zoom to sit in the middle of the now-familiar sight of a plethora of boxes, where they engaged with tennis enthusiasts from all over.

Had so much fun tonight at happy hour with my 30 new gay best friends... and I think I did ok at the Madison Keys trivia game! Thank you for having me 💓



(Also everyone please admire Patrick’s zoom background) pic.twitter.com/zcnYD3UdRe — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) May 1, 2020

Keys jumped into a clutch of about 30 WTA fans on Thursday, where the World No.13 and 2017 US Open finalist took part in a tennis trivia contest during the conference.

Read more: Online in March: Sharapova zooms, Halep sizzles, Ahn reigns supreme

23-time Grand Slam champion Williams also zipped into Zoom on Friday, surprising a stupendous number of her superfans with an entertaining virtual happy hour appearance during the era of online hangouts.

According to her Instagram, long-time former World No.1 Williams is taking a number of online meetings, and her daughter Olympia is regularly in tow.

"Olympia is in EVERY meeting I have," said the WTA legend. "It’s pretty awesome. My baby CEO."

The Zoom chats were just a part of a hefty online week for both Williams and Keys. On Sunday, the No.2 and No.3 players from the United States both competed in a Mario Tennis Aces tournament on Facebook Gaming, where over one million dollars were donated to charity as part of for COVID-19 relief.