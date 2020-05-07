Bianca Andreescu has spoken about a 'roller coaster' 2019 campaign and her burning ambition to reach the very top of the game.

WTA World No.6 Bianca Andreescu has admitted that she is amazed about her stellar rise up the WTA Rankings – and talked of her desire to eventually reach the No.1 spot.

The 19-year-old Canadian started 2019 outside the Top 100 in the world, having been as low as World No.243 in October 2018, but has since enjoyed almost relentless progress, winning a maiden major title at the US Open last August.

She posted a 37-7 record throughout an injury-interrupted 2019 and says she is astonished about how quickly her career has transformed.

“That was actually my first full year on tour, so it was incredible how fast it all came together,” she told Eurosport’s 'Tennis Legends' vodcast. “It makes me happy talking about it again, actually.

“My results were definitely the good part of the year and me improving as a person and as tennis player. I got super confident, so I was like, '2019 I am coming for you', and I just kept the ball rolling.”

Her experience in New York was a particular highlight.

“Every time I talk about winning the US Open, it brings me the feels because 2019 was the best and worst year of my life. It was definitely a roller coaster,” she said.

With the WTA Tour on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andreescu’s ascent has had the brakes temporarily applied but she is ready to attack her next challenges with a positive attitude - whenever they occur.

“I don't know what the future has to hold, but I will tell you that I'm going to give my best. I don't like losing so we will see, but reaching World No.1 is definitely the goal, as is winning the other Grand Slams,” said Andreescu, who has yet to play in 2020 due to a knee problem.

The full podcast will be available from Eurosport on Thursday.