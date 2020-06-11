Elina Svitolina served up a limited edition set of cookies to raise money for a good cause, Taylor Townsend supported frontline workers at the Chicago hospital where she was born, and more.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the tennis season - and much of day-to-day life - on pause, Elina Svitolina is serving up a sweet fundraiser in support of children’s tennis.

Svitolina launched her eponymous foundation in 2019 with the mission of encouraging children to learn the values of hard work and self-discipline through tennis. The foundation has even received praise from former U.S. President George W. Bush as it creates opportunities through scholarships, after-school programs, camps, and special events.

But as the pandemic lockdowns shutting down tennis and public gatherings, the Elina Svitolina Foundation’s fundraising has gone digital - and taken a tasty turn. The Foundation will be partnering with Christie’s Bakery to create a limited edition boxed set of themed cookies that includes a postcard of Svitolina, signed by the player herself.

“The pandemic changed everyone's plans. My Foundation is no exception,” Svitolina wrote. “We had a number of measures planned that had to be canceled or postponed."

Limited edition CHRISTIE’S BAKERY by Elina Svitolina - a unique set of tennis cookies and a postcard with my autograph.

The funds raised will be used to organize a tennis camp for talented kids.

“In isolation, when the whole world stopped, I wanted to remind the fans about myself, appeal to the most socially responsible fans to support my Foundation and provide support to talented children," she added. "That's how the idea of Christie’s Bakery by Elina Svitolina was born.”

The funds raised will be used to organize a tennis camp for 'talented kids' under 12, set to take place this summer in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Romania’s top player Simona Halep is throwing her support behind the touring coaches on the men’s tour, adding an extra surprise to her coach Darren Cahill’s auction package: in addition to bidding for a private coaching session, they’ll also get to keep a signed racquet and tennis outfit gifted by Halep herself.

Rising American player Taylor Townsend partnered with Voss Water to bring more than 1000 bottles of water to frontline workers at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital.

“This is the hospital where I was born, so it holds a very near and dear place to my heart,” Townsend said in a video message.

