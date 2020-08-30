No.8 seed Petra Martic rallied from a set down and a break in the final set to knock out Tereza Martincova and advance into the second round of the 2020 US Open, booking a clash with former Top 30 star Kateryna Bondarenko.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Petra Martic showed impressive fighting spirit to kick off her first Grand Slam event as a Top 8 seed, dismissing dangerous Czech star Tereza Martincova, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the US Open.

Seeded No.8, Martic is at a career-high ranking of World No.14 and aims to reach the second week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for a second straight year after the two hour and 27 minute victory on Court 11.

Martincova arrived at the US Open in search of a maiden major main draw win, having pushed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to two tie-breaks in Flushing Meadows a year ago, and was quick out of the gate in the opening set, nabbing the first break.

Martic returned to action at the 31st Palermo Ladies Open, where she reached the semifinals, and promptly broke back as she evened the set up at five games apiece. Undaunted, Martincova saved a pair of break points in a crucial 11th game and engineered three set points of her own, converting the third to move within six games of the upset.

There was little to separate the pair heading into the second set, with Martincova striking two more winners (11 to 9) but also two more unforced errors (19 to 17), with Martic's 1/10 break point conversion rate something she'd have to improve heading into the second set.

The No.8 seed indeed responded with aplomb, triumphing in a titanic first game to break serve at her third opportunity and soon take a double-break advantage at 3-0. Looking to level the match, Martic earned set points with a serve and volley and ultimately forced the decider with a searing forehand winner - her 14th of the set, while Martincova was kept to just four.

The unseeded Czech nonetheless found an opening in the final set, breaking first with a forehand winner of her own to edge ahead by another 3-1 advantage.

Two more tight games went Martic's way and with an aggressive foray to net, the Croat was up a break of her own.

A love hold put her a game from the finish line, and though Martincova ended the run of games against her to force the No.8 seed to serve it out, Martic was unmoved, earning match points with a powerful backhand pass and clinched the win with one last error from the Czech.

In all, Martic struck 35 winners to 45 unforced errors - 10 more winners and one fewer error than Martincova - and broke serve five times in three sets, winning nearly half of points played on return.

Up next for Martic is former World No.29 Kateryna Bondarenko, who also recovered from a set down to defeat American Allie Kiick across the way on Court 12.