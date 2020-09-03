Elisabetta Cocciaretto will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the pick of the quarterfinals after both won their matches on Thursday.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic – No.2 seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto moved through to the quarterfinals of the 125K Prague Open with a 6-1, 7-6(2) victory over Georgina Garcia-Perez.

The WTA World No.144 dominated the opening set, winning five games in succession before her rival was ultimately able to get on the board. On serve, the frame was closed out.

Garcia-Perez proved a more obstinate opponent in the second. Although the Italian moved a break ahead early, she was forced to save break points in the sixth game then, when serving for the match, succumbed after falling 0-40 down.

A tiebreak ultimately ensued, and it proved a one-sided affair, with Cocciaretto dropping only a couple of points.

In the final eight, she will face No.18 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

Also in the lower half of the draw, there were wins for Nadia Podroska, the No.12 seed, and Marina Melnikova, who upset No.30 seed Renata Zarazua.

No.30 seed Cagla Buyukakcay, meanwhile, moved past Marie Benoit, 6-3, 7-6(5) and will tackle Ivana Jorovic, who progressed past Jessica Pieri after her opponent retired hurt after the first set.

Britain’s Francesca Jones upset former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory in the match of the day, and her reward is a meeting with No.18 seed Kristina Kucova, who overcame Clara Tauson, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.