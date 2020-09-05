Fifteenth seed Maria Sakkari needed only 55 minutes to dismiss teenager Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the US Open - and become the first Greek woman in the second week here for 16 years.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - An intriguing stylistic contrast in the third round of the US Open was taken in rapid fashion by No.15 seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1 over No.22 seed Amanda Anisimova after only 55 minutes.

Sakkari becomes the first Greek woman to reach the second week in Flushing Meadows since Eleni Daniilidou in 2004, and just the second in the Open Era. Having lost her first seven appearances in Grand Slam third rounds, Sakkari had been open about her goal to break that barrier in 2020 - and, having achieved that with a maiden fourth-round showing at the Australian Open in January, has now done it at two majors in a row. After battling through three-setters against Stefanie Voegele and Bernarda Pera in her first two rounds, the St. Petersburg semifinalist had a smoother time against Anisimova, who was competing at this stage of the US Open for the first time.

"I needed that straight-set win," laughed Sakkari afterwards. "Because I had some tough matches in the beginning of the tournament. So my body needed that. It was good to get some quick time on court. I think I played great, you know, super solid and served well. Came up with some good shots when I had to. Very happy with my performance."

Sakkari also discussed how hitting that Melbourne milestone had been crucial to her state of mind today. "he fact that I broke that wall in Australia - because I was stuck for many years through the third round - it helped me a lot this time," she said. "I was not stressed before the match. I mean, I was nervous because I was going to play a match, but it was not like, Oh my God, Oh my God, it's a chance again to play fourth round. I really felt good with my game. I felt, why not reach the fourth round and even further?"

It wasn't just her on-court feats that have aided Sakkari's mentality, though: she is one of several players for whom the pandemic and enforced hiatus has been an unexpected boon. "I think those six months really helped my mind, and I think whoever watches my matches can tell I'm more relaxed and I have seen tennis a little bit differently this time," she admitted. "I actually realized what is important on court and what is not, and I'm not losing my mind any more."

Today, Sakkari delivered a measured and smart performance backed up by superb serving, much as she had done two weeks ago in dismissing another American teenager, Coco Gauff, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of Cincinnati. It effectively negated Anisimova's power game: anticipating the direction of the 19-year-old's ballstriking with ease, Sakkari efficiently out-manoeuvred her opponent in baseline exchanges, making the court ever smaller as Anisimova became increasingly mistake-prone. The Athenian would finish with 11 winners to eight unforced errors, while Anisimova's meagre tally of four winners was outweighed by her 27 unforced errors.

Throughout a watertight first set, Sakkari dropped only four points on serve, and one of those was a dead net cord. Though Anisimova initially stuck with her, the fifth game perfectly showcased Sakkari's strengths in the matchup: the 25-year-old tracked down an average dropshot to slam away a forehand, flicked a wickedly wonky slice mid-court to elicit an immediate Anisimova error and nailed a forehand pass to set up break point.

A double fault from the Roland Garros semifinalist sealed the break, and the set began to get away from her: serving to stay in it, Anisimova collapsed with four straight errors, taking her total for the set to 13, compared with just two winners.

Sakkari would open the door at the start of the second set, coughing up a shank and a double fault - and Anisimova eagerly took her opportunity, firing a backhand return winner to capture her first break of the day. But the respite was temporary: Sakkari immediately tightened up her game again, while Anisimova was still unable to find any sort of range on her forehand wing.

Anisimova repaid Sakkari's favor in kind, regifting her opponent a double fault and a shank to concede the break back in the very next game - and thereafter, the 2019 Rabat champion rolled. Another two consecutive double faults from Anisimova paved the way to the double break for 3-1, and from there Sakkari was impervious in racing to the 'hidden bagel'. The Cincinnati quarterfinalist reeled off the last six games of the match, with Anisimova unable to find any way past her counterpunching or to make an impact on her serve. Sakkari closed out the win with a hold to 15, Anisimova sending a desperate backhand slice wide on the first match point.

Next up for the World No.22 is another fascinating clash in the fourth round against No.3 seed Serena Williams - whom she defeated in the Cincinnati third round last week 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1. That doesn't mean Sakkari is taking her lightly, of course. "You know, Serena is Serena," she smiled. "You have to come up with some great tennis. Otherwise there is no chance against her. So the keys were to stay, to make the match as physical as I could. That's most like the tactic with most of the players that I play. Basically, you never know what you're going to get with Serena, because she can come up with some amazing game and amazing shots.

"The fact that I played her last week is giving me confidence because now I know how she plays... playing her the first time, it's tricky. But of course she's Serena, and I respect that 1,000% she's going to come up with a big game if she wins. She's going to come maybe with some different tactic this time. I have to be ready for that."