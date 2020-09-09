MATCH POINTS

No.1 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova returns to action for the first time since reaching the Doha semifinals in February. Kuznetsova owns a 3-0 lead over qualifier Eugenie Bouchard, and has dropped just nine games to the Canadian across two previous matches on clay, winning 6-4, 6-1 in the 2014 Oeiras quarterfinals and 6-4, 6-0 in the 2017 Madrid quarterfinals. In between, the Russian also won a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 three-setter in the second round of Cincinnati 2014. Today, former World No.5 Bouchard is bidding for her first Top 30 win since defeating Carla Suárez Navarro in the 2018 Luxembourg second round, while Kuznetsova is seeking to avoid a first defeat to a player ranked outside the Top 200 since losing to an unranked Kim Clijsters in the third round of Cincinnati 2009.

No.4 seed Caroline Garcia holds a 3-1 lead over qualifier Tereza Martincova - but although two of her wins were straightforward, routing the Czech 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of Hong Kong 2016 and 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the 2017 US Open, the other two matches were rather tougher. Their only clay encounter, in the second round of Gstaad 2017, found Martincova scoring the only Top 20 win of her career to date over Garcia 7-5, 7-6(1), and in their most recent match stretched the Frenchwoman all the way before falling 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round of Zhengzhou last year.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has now saved match points en route to victory in two consecutive tournaments, fending off one at the US Open last week against Francesca Di Lorenzo and another two in the first round here against No.7 seed Zarina Diyas. The Belarusian has also previous saved a match point before defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the first round of Bucharest 2016, part of her 4-1 head-to-head lead that also includes wins at the 2014 US Open, Seoul 2015 and their most recent encounter in Madrid last year. Schmiedlova's sole victory in the series was their only indoor hard court meeting, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of Moscow 2015.

- 16 Garbiñe Muguruza ESP ESP Points 2711 Rank Player Points 71 2 C. Suárez Navarro Suárez Navarro C. Suárez Navarro ESP 881 82 2 S. Sorribes Tormo Sorribes Tormo S. Sorribes Tormo ESP 798 94 - P. Badosa Badosa P. Badosa ESP 706 103 - A. Bolsova Bolsova A. Bolsova ESP 645 Rankings as of 2020/08/31

An all-Spanish derby finds Sara Sorribes Tormo taking on 2015 Roland Garros girls' champion Paula Badosa. The compatriots' rivalry is all square at two wins apiece, with each winning once in straight sets and once in three sets. Badosa was the victor in their only previous clay encounter, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Sao Paulo ITF W25 qualifying in 2014, as well as their most recent match, 6-4, 6-1 in the 2019 Burnie ITF W60 semifinals. In between, Sorribes Tormo won both of their grass-court clashes, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of Mallorca 2016 and 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2018 Wimbledon qualifying.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 1pm)

CENTER COURT

[3] Polona HERCOG (SLO) vs Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA)

[1] Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS) vs [Q] Eugenie BOUCHARD (CAN)

[8] Misaki DOI (JPN) vs Patricia Maria TIG (ROU)

Not before 7pm

Margarita GASPARYAN (ROU) vs [2] Rebecca PETERSON (SWE)

[Q] Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE) vs [4] Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

COURT 1

Danka KOVINIC (MNE) vs [6] Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR) vs Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK)

Paula BADOSA (ESP) vs Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

Anna DANILINA (KAZ) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS) vs Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) / Katarina ZAVATSKA (UKR)

[1] Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) vs Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA) / Ingrid NEEL (USA)