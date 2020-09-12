Home favorite Camila Giorgi and Dayana Yastremska resume a dramatic rivalry at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, while Elena Rybakina, Elise Mertens and Jelena Ostapenko are also in first-round action in Rome.

MATCH POINTS

Dayana Yastremska and wildcard Camila Giorgi clash on Giorgi's home turf for the second time in as many months in what is shaping up to be a notably dramatic rivalry. The Italian leads the overall series 2-1 - having saved at least one match point in both of her victories, escaping Yastremska 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5 in 2017 Strasbourg qualifying and 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 in August's Palermo quarterfinals. In between, Yastremska managed to close out a 6-3, 6-3 first-round win at Wimbledon 2019.

Another first-round rematch pits No.10 seed Elena Rybakina against Ekaterina Alexandrova for the third time this season. Alexandrova has won both contests so far, 6-2, 6-4 in January's Shenzhen final to claim her maiden WTA title - the first of four finals Rybakina would reach before the Tour shutdown - and then again 7-5, 7-6(6) in the first round of Cincinnati three weeks ago.

No.11 seed Elise Mertens, who has reached the Prague final, Cincinnati semifinals and US Open quarterfinals following the Tour resumption, takes on Hsieh Su-Wei for the fourth time. Mertens leads their head-to-head 2-1, having won both of their completed matches - their only clay encounter in the 2018 Rabat semifinals 6-0, 6-2, and a marvellous 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 battle in the second round of Osaka last year. In between, Hsieh - who is playing this week for the first time since Doha in February - progressed via retirement in their 2018 Tianjin quarterfinal.

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko will also compete officially for the first time since Doha. The Latvian's only previous meeting with Hua Hin champion Magda Linette was in Fed Cup zonal action in 2018 on indoor hard courts in Tallinn, and Ostapenko was a 6-3, 6-3 victor.

Qualifier Aliona Bolsova will bid for the first Top 20 win of her career against No.13 seed Alison Riske. The Spaniard had never faced an opponent ranked in that echelon until taking on Madison Keys in the second round of the US Open, and already meets a second in as many tournaments.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRALE (starts 11am)

After 2 ATP matches, not before 2.30pm

Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT) vs [WC] Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA)

Not before 7pm

[WC] Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

PIETRANGELI (starts 11am)

[10] Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) vs Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS)

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) vs [16] Donna VEKIC (CRO)

After 1 ATP match

HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) vs [11] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

GRAND STAND ARENA (starts 11am)

Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS) vs ZHANG Shuai (CHN)

COURT 1 (starts 11am)

After 1 ATP match

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) vs Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS)

Magda LINETTE (POL) vs Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)

[13] Alison RISKE (USA) vs [Q] Aliona BOLSOVA (ESP)

Nao HIBINO (JPN) / Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) vs [WC] Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) / Martina TREVISAN (ITA)

COURT 2 (starts 10am)

After 3 ATP matches

[Q] Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) vs Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

Julia GOERGES (GER) vs [Q] Danka KOVINIC (MNE)

COURT 3 (starts 10am)

After 2 ATP matches

Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)