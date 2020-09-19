Defending champion Karolina Pliskova needed three sets to defeat No.11 seed Elise Mertens and seal her semifinal spot at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

ROME, Italy - No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova took another step toward her Rome title defense after correcting a mid-match wobble to defeat No.11 seed Elise Mertens in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia quarterfinals.

The Brisbane champion looked to be in complete control as she soared through the opening set, but faced resistance as Mertens made her way back to send them into a third set. But that’s when Pliskova clicked into high gear, reeling off the next six games to reach her second semifinal of 2020.

While she was not at her full “Ace Queen” powers, Pliskova’s dominance on serve was on full display in Rome, saving six of eight break points and winning 72% of points behind her booming first delivery to control the rallies. She outhit Mertens with 34 winners to 22, outpacing her own 24 unforced errors to Mertens’ 30.

With her victory over Mertens on Saturday, the Czech has now won eight consecutive matches at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, dating back to her 2019 run to the title.

In the semifinals, Pliskova will take on a fellow Czech and last year’s French Open finalist, Marketa Vondrousova. The 21-year-old stunned two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, earlier in the day to advance to her first semifinal since Roland Garros.

