Second seed Elina Svitolina takes on Magda Linette as round two of the Internationaux de Strasbourg gets under way, while former champions Alizé Cornet and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are also in action.

MATCH POINTS

No.2 seed Elina Svitolina, who reached the quarterfinals in Rome last week in her first event back from the Tour shutdown, defeated Magda Linette 6-4, 7-5 in their only prior meeting, in the third round of Roland Garros 2017.

No.5 seed Elena Rybakina faces 2013 champion Alizé Cornet for the second time in 2020, having beaten the Frenchwoman 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of Hobart in January en route to picking up her third career title. That was part of the 21-4 surge with which Rybakina began the season; since returning from the shutdown, though, her win-loss record is just 4-3 so far. By contrast, Cornet went 6-5 in main draws through the first two months of 2020 - but since the resumption has gone 6-2, including her first fourth-round run at the US Open earlier this month.

Former junior World No.1 Clara Burel collected her first WTA-level win on Sunday over Kateryna Bondarenko in the first round, and will now bid for her maiden Top 100 victory over Zhang Shuai. The 19-year-old was the runner-up at the junior Australian and US Opens in 2018, but was sidelined for almost the entirety of 2019 due to a wrist injury.

Besides Alizé Cornet, 2018 champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the only former Strasbourg winner in the draw this year. The Russian takes on Lexington finalist Jil Teichmann for the first time today.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 10am)

PATRICE DOMINGUEZ

Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS)

Magda LINETTE (POL) vs [2] Elina SVITOLINA (UKR)

Alizé CORNET (FRA) vs [5] Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)

Not before 4.30pm

[WC] Clara BUREL (FRA) vs [Q] ZHANG Shuai (CHN)

COURT 1

Miyu KATO (JPN) / Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA) vs [4] Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

[1] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / Demi SCHUURS (NED) vs Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS)

Greet MINNEN (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs Sloane STEPHENS (USA) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

COURT 2

[2] Shuko AOYAMA (JPN) / Ena SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) / Oksana KALASHNIKOVA (GEO)

Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) vs Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO)

Nao HIBINO (JPN) / Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) vs [2] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)