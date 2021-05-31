Coco Gauff reached the third round of Roland Garros for the first time after defeating Wang Qiang for the second time in the last two weeks. Gauff will next face fellow American Jennifer Brady, who outlasted French No.1 Fiona Ferro.

Coco Gauff’s superb clay-court season continued with a flourish on Thursday at Roland Garros, as the American teenager eliminated Wang Qiang of China 6-3, 7-6(1) to reach the third round.

No.24 seed Gauff improved to 23-9 during 2021 after the victory over 39th-ranked Wang, moving into the third round in Paris for the first time. Her 23 match-wins this season have her in the top five for most victories on tour during the year.

The pair faced off for the first time just 12 days ago in a key match for 17-year-old Gauff -- the final in Parma, where Gauff also won in straight sets to claim her first clay-court title and second WTA singles title overall.

However, this time around, the straight-set victory was dicier, as the American was down a late break in the second set and had to stare down a set point at 5-4. But Gauff got herself out of that predicament and swept through the eventual tiebreak to collect victory in an hour and 34 minutes.

With a semifinal showing in Rome and a quarterfinal run at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston also to her credit, Gauff is now a stellar 14-3 on clay this year. Currently ranked a career-high World No.25, Gauff converted half of her eight break points to earn the win over former World No.12 Wang.

Gauff got off to a quick 3-0 start, but her momentum was nearly derailed when Wang held three break points at 3-1 after errors by the American. Gauff, though, brushed those off, reaching deuce after an amazing rally capped by a super crosscourt backhand, and held on for 4-1. Gauff eased to 5-3, where a rally forehand winner closed out the set on her third set point.

Wang found the range on her groundstrokes in the second set, as she powered her way to break leads three different times during that stanza. But each time, Gauff steeled herself and broke back, most notably when Wang served for the set at 5-3.

✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅✅✅



🇺🇸 @CocoGauff collects an 11th victory in 12 matches, defeating Wang to reach Round 3 for the first time in Paris!



🎥: @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/DGN5V2IJRU — wta (@WTA) June 3, 2021

Wang had an even bigger chance at 5-4, when a Gauff double fault handed the Chinese player a set point. But Wang missed a backhand wide on that occasion, and Gauff gritted out the hold for 5-5.

The pair advanced to a tiebreak, which favored Gauff, who had won two-thirds of her 12 tiebreaks this season, including a 13-11 blockbuster in her first round against Aleksandra Krunic.

In this tiebreak, Gauff was dominant, firing crosscourt backhands at key moments while building a 6-1 lead. On her first match point, Gauff went down the line with a winner from that side to finish off the match.

Head to Head More Head to Head 0 - Matches Played 1

Gauff will next become involved in an all-American showdown in the third round, where she will take on No.13 seed and 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady.

Brady garnered a gritty win in front of a excited crowd on Court Simonne Mathieu on Thursday, where she outlasted the top-ranked Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, in two hours and 11 minutes.

In the first meeting between the pair, Brady twice came back from a break down during a gripping final set to defeat World No.51 Ferro. Each player broke serve six times but it was Brady who had three more winners and seven fewer unforced errors than Ferro, edging out the victory.

👉 R3 😁👋



🇺🇸 @jennifurbrady95 sets up a meeting with Gauff after a thrilling victory over Ferro!



🎥: @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/zWqPbsZ4pc — wta (@WTA) June 3, 2021

Brady used fierce forehands to clinch key holds in her last two service games of the match, then finally broke for the hard-fought victory after a Ferro forehand found the net on the American's first match point.

For Brady, the trip into the third round in Paris is her best-ever showing in her five main-draw appearances at Roland Garros. Ferro, on the other hand, was unable to duplicate her crowd-pleasing run to the round of 16 last year.

More to follow...