2012 champion Petra Kvitova notched a straight-set win over Fiona Ferro to march into the third round of the Omnium Banque Nationale. Another Czech, Katerina Siniakova, upset Garbiñe Muguruza for her second Top 10 win of the season.

No.7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic blasted into the round of 16 at the Omnium Banque Nationale on Tuesday, defeating Fiona Ferro of France, 6-4, 6-4, in their first meeting.

Kvitova, the 2012 Omnium Banque Nationale champion, got her campaign in Montreal off to a flying start with her victory over 84th-ranked Ferro. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is seeking her 20th hardcourt WTA singles title, with her most recent coming earlier this year in Doha.

World No.12 Kvitova used her powerful left-handed game to fire eight aces and smother returns, claiming over half the points off of Ferro's second service in the 89-minute clash.

Kvitova got off to the early lead by breaking for 3-2 and easing to double set point on the Ferro serve at 5-3. Ferro fended off those attempts to hold on for 5-4, and the Frenchwoman pushed Kvitova to deuce in the next game. However, Kvitova converted her fourth set point by forcing a short return with another strong delivery.

After not facing a break point in the first set, Kvitova was immediately tested in the second set by Ferro. The French player slammed a backhand passing winner to break in the second game of the set, as she built a 3-0 lead.

But Kvitova used imposing returns to clinch a love break and pull back on serve at 3-2. Former World No.2 Kvitova repeated that very same feat at 4-4, earning a critical break to serve for the match. On her second match point at 5-4, another fiery Kvitova serve was returned long by Ferro, and the Czech booked her spot in the third round.

Siniakova upsets Muguruza in Montreal for 2nd Top 10 win of 2021: Highlights

It was a great afternoon for Czechs on Centre Court, where Katerina Siniakova earlier posted a career-best result at the Omnium Banque Nationale. Siniakova reached the third round of the event for the first time by knocking out No.5 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3.

World No.55 Siniakova, who defeated former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round, ousted a second Grand Slam champion in a row with her victory over two-time major winner and former World No.1 Muguruza.

For 25-year-old Siniakova, the win over 9th-ranked Muguruza is her second triumph over a Top 10 player this season, adding to her victory over then-World No.8 Serena Williams at Parma. Siniakova now has seven Top 10 wins overall throughout her career.

Siniakova notched the upset in a hair under two hours, despite dropping a bagel second set. Siniakova, who won the Olympic gold medal in women's doubles with Barbora Krejcikova, converted seven of her 11 break points to eke out the three-set victory and move into the round of 16.

After falling behind 2-0, Siniakova used deft volleys and strong serves to reel off six straight games and clinch the opening set. Not to be outdone, Muguruza went on a game-winning streak of her own, claiming the next six games to blank Siniakova in a commanding second set.

The deciding set opened with four straight breaks of serve before Muguruza held on for a 3-2 lead. But Siniakova turned the tables from there, drawing an error from the Muguruza forehand to break for a 4-3 advantage. Siniakova stormed through the latter stages of the match, winning 16 of the last 18 points, and sealing match point with a rally backhand winner crosscourt.

