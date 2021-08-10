No.7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic blasted into the round of 16 at the Omnium Banque Nationale on Tuesday, defeating Fiona Ferro of France, 6-4, 6-4, in their first meeting.
Kvitova, the 2012 Omnium Banque Nationale champion, got her campaign in Montreal off to a flying start with her victory over 84th-ranked Ferro. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is seeking her 20th hardcourt WTA singles title, with her most recent coming earlier this year in Doha.
World No.12 Kvitova used her powerful left-handed game to fire eight aces and smother returns, claiming over half the points off of Ferro's second service in the 89-minute clash.
The 2012 Montreal champ marches on 😙👋— wta (@WTA) August 10, 2021
🇨🇿 @Petra_Kvitova reaches the #OBN21 last 16 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ferro! pic.twitter.com/fR26rBQZP3
Kvitova got off to the early lead by breaking for 3-2 and easing to double set point on the Ferro serve at 5-3. Ferro fended off those attempts to hold on for 5-4, and the Frenchwoman pushed Kvitova to deuce in the next game. However, Kvitova converted her fourth set point by forcing a short return with another strong delivery.
After not facing a break point in the first set, Kvitova was immediately tested in the second set by Ferro. The French player slammed a backhand passing winner to break in the second game of the set, as she built a 3-0 lead.
But Kvitova used imposing returns to clinch a love break and pull back on serve at 3-2. Former World No.2 Kvitova repeated that very same feat at 4-4, earning a critical break to serve for the match. On her second match point at 5-4, another fiery Kvitova serve was returned long by Ferro, and the Czech booked her spot in the third round.
It was a great afternoon for Czechs on Centre Court, where Katerina Siniakova earlier posted a career-best result at the Omnium Banque Nationale. Siniakova reached the third round of the event for the first time by knocking out No.5 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3.
World No.55 Siniakova, who defeated former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round, ousted a second Grand Slam champion in a row with her victory over two-time major winner and former World No.1 Muguruza.
For 25-year-old Siniakova, the win over 9th-ranked Muguruza is her second triumph over a Top 10 player this season, adding to her victory over then-World No.8 Serena Williams at Parma. Siniakova now has seven Top 10 wins overall throughout her career.
Tak to byla jízda tady v Tokiu! Nechaly jsme na kurtu všechno a povedlo se to ! Byl to skvělý zážitek !⚡️🤩— Katerina Siniakova (@K_Siniakova) August 2, 2021
Děkujeme všem za podporu. Je to cenná zlatá medaile🥇 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/pISbA5110n
Siniakova notched the upset in a hair under two hours, despite dropping a bagel second set. Siniakova, who won the Olympic gold medal in women's doubles with Barbora Krejcikova, converted seven of her 11 break points to eke out the three-set victory and move into the round of 16.
After falling behind 2-0, Siniakova used deft volleys and strong serves to reel off six straight games and clinch the opening set. Not to be outdone, Muguruza went on a game-winning streak of her own, claiming the next six games to blank Siniakova in a commanding second set.
The deciding set opened with four straight breaks of serve before Muguruza held on for a 3-2 lead. But Siniakova turned the tables from there, drawing an error from the Muguruza forehand to break for a 4-3 advantage. Siniakova stormed through the latter stages of the match, winning 16 of the last 18 points, and sealing match point with a rally backhand winner crosscourt.
