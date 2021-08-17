Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic is ready to move on from her Tokyo success and get back to business, but the draw at the Western & Southern Open had other ideas.

When it comes to "first-world problems", you'll have to forgive Belinda Bencic for the conundrum she finds herself in after winning singles gold and doubles silver for Switzerland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Definitely a lot of people want to touch [the gold medal]," Bencic told reporters at Media Day ahead of the Western & Southern Open. "I can confirm that.

"I feel like it's getting scratched as well a little bit. As I have two, they scratch against each other. I'm really careful now about that."

Such is the life of a two-time Olympic medalist.

"For me, achieving this, it's already amazing. If I stop my career tomorrow I can be very happy about everything."

After her incredible run in Tokyo, the World No.11 is set to kick off her North American hardcourt swing in Cincinnati this week. And if anyone is champing at the bit to move on from the Olympics, the Cincinnati draw has other ideas. Bencic's opponent in the first round? None other than her good friend and gold medal opponent, Marketa Vondrousova.

"I don't know how that happens," Bencic said, laughing. "I don't know how that happens so fast. We'll take it with humor."

As Bencic gets back to business on tour, she has spent time reflecting on what went so right for her in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, and what lessons she can apply to her weekly challenges on tour. The 24-year-old believes the positivity that surrounded her Olympic experience was a major factor in her success.

"I feel like all these things, the positive vibes, I didn't think so much about the tennis. Before the match I was of course nervous, but I was very excited to play the first Olympics, to be able to call myself an Olympian. For me, Olympics means so much. I'm not saying it because now after all I won it, but it's really from the start.

"I felt this transition to my game a little bit, going for it, I have nothing to lose, I'm so happy to be here kind of vibes on the court as well."

"I've always wondered how it is actually, when you have the match point in such an important Grand Slam or Olympic final. How do you even walk up to the line, finish it, and everything?"

Having come through successfully the biggest match of her career, Bencic got a glimpse of what pressures she might face if she finds herself on Arthur Ashe Stadium to serve out a major title.

"This is for sure something that is an experience," Bencic said. "Already you felt how it feels to win a big title. I've always wondered how it is actually, when you have the match point in such an important Grand Slam or Olympic final. How do you even walk up to the line, finish it, and everything?

"So now I actually know. I've heard a really good quote: when you always give luck a chance, go deep in important tournaments, then at some point maybe it will go for you, turn around for you.

"This is definitely my goal, to kind of try and dig deep in the big tournaments. Maybe I can use this special experience to finish it. For me, this is very important to have. It's not going to be a first-time big final or something."

Bencic's turn as an Olympic Champion begs the natural question as to whether it will serve as a springboard to major success. Bencic's best Slam is just around the corner. In 2019 she advanced to her first major semifinal in New York, losing to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu.

"Now I feel like people are going always to ask, 'What do you do next? What is your goal?' to put pressure and everything," Bencic said.

"I think it's still very difficult in women's tennis. I think everyone is playing very well. I just really want to play freely and enjoy it. I've already reached my dreams. I can really relax and enjoy my tennis and work hard still for what's to come. I don't want to define what's my next dream."