Simona Halep bested her compatriot and doubles partner Elena-Gabriela Ruse in just over an hour at Melbourne Summer Set 1. Meanwhile at Melbourne Summer Set 2, Daria Kasatkina picked up her first win over Madison Keys in their eight career meetings.

Simona Halep defeated a familiar face at Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Thursday, as the former World No.1 took out her fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

"Very happy that I could win this match in this way," Halep said on court, after the clash. "The beginning was a little bit different, so I didn’t feel the ball great, but slowly I started to feel the game, and I think I was dominating the match.

"I’m very happy with the way I played. I worked a lot in the off-season, so I feel ready to play matches. Actually, I missed playing official matches a lot, so here I am, and I try every time to give my best."

Recent rivals and teammates: No.2 seed Halep needed just 61 minutes to best her rising compatriot for the second time in the last three months. Halep also stopped Ruse in the first round of the Cluj-Napoca event in their home country in October.

The pair had to put aside their recent teamwork in doubles. Ruse has been Halep's doubles partner in Halep's last two doubles events, including this week in Melbourne, where they fell in the first round to No.2 seeds Bernarda Pera and Katerina Siniakova.

Fast facts: As recently as last July, Ruse had been outside the Top 200, but she claimed her first WTA singles title last summer in Hamburg and is currently ranked World No.87.

Yet Ruse had never beaten a Top 20 player in five previous meetings, and that streak continued with her loss to Halep, ranked No.20. Halep has not lost a match to a fellow Romanian since 2010.

Next up: Halep will now face No.6 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Golubic was one of last year's biggest ranking improvers, with her ranking rising 94 spots during the 2021 season.

"At this level, everyone is playing well," said Halep. "I’m just focusing on myself, as I did these two matches. I’m playing well, I’m confident, but it’s a new match. I’m just trying to enjoy and play my best tennis, because if I play my best tennis, I have a chance to win."

Thursday's other winners at Summer Set 1 include Ana Konjuh of Croatia, who defeated Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, and Andrea Petkovic of Germany, who beat Clara Burel of France 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Melbourne 2: Kasatkina beats Keys for 1st time in 8 meetings

Kasatkina garners long-awaited win over Keys at Summer Set 2

Meanwhile, in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 event at the same site, No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia at last notched a victory over one of her frequent opponents when she outlasted American Madison Keys 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.

Keys had dominated the rivalry between the two former Top 10 players with a commanding 7-0 head-to-head lead (14-1 in sets) in their previous matches. But Kasatkina finally turned the tables, taking the 2-hour and 13-minute tussle and moving into the quarterfinals.

"Madison, she's an excellent player, she's very talented and she's got amazing shots," Kasatkina said on court, after her win. "I think the level [today] was pretty high."

Kasatkina had to take a medical time-out for her shoulder in the second set but she prevailed regardless, as she seeks another title in Australia. Kasatkina won the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last season.

More Thursday winners at Summer Set 2 on Thursday included Amanda Anisimova of the United States, who beat No.5 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-1, and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, who outlasted Italy's Jasmine Paolini, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

More to come from Melbourne....