Amanda Anisimova blazed into her first WTA singles final since 2019, dismissing No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 2.

Amanda Anisimova had no problems moving into the Melbourne Summer Set 2 final on Saturday. The American dispatched No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-0 in a 56-minute semifinal clash.

"I'm happy with how I found my rhythm this week, and I've been taking it one match at a time and I think my performance has been getting better with each day," Anisimova said, after her win.

The victory breaks a nearly three-year drought since Anisimova's last final, which came in April of 2019 when she won her first WTA singles title in Bogota over Astra Sharma. In fact, this week marked her first semifinal on tour in exactly two years, when she lost to Serena Williams in the final four at 2020 Auckland.

Anisimova, though, continued her mastery of Kasatkina to achieve that goal. Anisimova had beaten the Russian in straight sets in their lone previous meeting as well, which came at that aforementioned Auckland tournament two years ago.

"Last year I was training really hard and I think the results were not really there, and it was really disappointing to have bad results week after week," said Anisimova. "But just keeping my head high and knowing that the work would eventually pay off, and just working smarter, I think that's helped me.

"I'm in a really good headspace starting off this year, and I'm just grateful for every tournament I get to play. And I'm just super happy and excited going into each match, and I think that's what's most important."

Amanda Anisimova reached out to Darren Cahill in the off-season and has really enjoyed his help this week in Melbourne. "We're just starting out & getting to know each other. We'll see how it goes and hopefully it could become a long-term thing. I'm hoping that will be the case."

On Saturday, Kasatkina never held serve, with Anisimova converting seven of her 11 break points en route to the quick win. Anisimova was particularly ruthless returning the Kasatkina second serve, with the American taking a whopping 82 percent of those points.

Anisimova awaits the winner of the second semifinal between her fellow American Ann Li, the No.7 seed, and Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

