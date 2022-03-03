Dayana Yastremska continued her bold play at the Open 6e Sens Métropole de Lyon on Thursday, taking out Cristina Bucsa in straight sets to reach the last eight.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska continued to triumph at the Open 6e Sens Métropole de Lyon, as the wildcard swept past Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-3 to reach her second quarterfinal in her last two events.

Late last week, former World No.21 Yastremska fled war-torn Ukraine with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna. Currently ranked No.140, she was granted a wildcard into the Lyon singles event, and the sisters received a doubles wildcard.

"Today definitely was a little bit easier with my emotions," Yastremska said on court, after her second-round win. "I could keep them under control, so I’m very happy with that.

"Yesterday I tried to recover myself as fast as possible to prepare for my match today, and I’m still very nervous because I really want to win the matches for my country. This tournament is very emotional for me, but I’m very happy with the win today.

Staying strong 🙏



🇺🇦 @D_Yastremska beats Bucșa and books a quarterfinal place in Lyon.#O6SML22

"To be honest, I’m very happy that I’m here, that I’m in a safe place with my sister, and I’m happy to do the thing that I love, playing tennis. Every point that I’m playing here, I’m enjoying a lot, and especially with the situation that we have now, I’m enjoying it like a thousand times more. I’m going to try my best to win my next match."

Yastremska was forced to save two match points in her opening-round match against Ana Bogdan, eventually prevailing in a third-set tiebreak. She had a much swifter result on Thursday, defeating Bucsa -- one spot ahead of her in the rankings at No.139 -- in just over an hour.

Yastremska took charge returning the Bucsa second serve, winning 68 percent of those points. Yastremska also fired three aces in the match, including one to earn her first match point, which she converted with a powerful forehand.

"I was very nervous because I want to win the matches for my country. This tournament is very emotional for me. But I'm very happy with the win today."

🇺🇦 @D_Yastremska moves on to the last eight in Lyon!#O6SML22



🇺🇦 @D_Yastremska moves on to the last eight in Lyon!#O6SML22 pic.twitter.com/ry468MWfp7 — wta (@WTA) March 3, 2022

In other Thursday results, Vitalia Diatchenko notched a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 upset of No.3 seed Viktorija Golubic. Diatchenko is into her first tour-level quarterfinal since 2014. Golubic, on the other hand, was last year's Lyon runner-up.

Caroline Garcia, the only French player to make the second round this week, went one step further with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan. Former Top 5 player Garcia will now face Alison van Uytvanck in the quarterfinals; van Utyvanck eliminated Garcia in the 2020 Lyon quarterfinals.