No.4 seed Ons Jabeur is into the Credit One Charleston Open semifinals for the second straight year after dismissing Anhelina Kalinina in their quarterfinal clash. Jabeur will face No.15 seed Amanda Anisimova, who beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe on Friday.

Ons Jabeur is into the Credit One Charleston Open semifinals for the second straight season, as the No.4 seed from Tunisia eased past Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2.

"A great match, I really enjoyed being there today," Jabeur said afterward. "I was trying to be aggressive and take the few shots before her, and playing the game that I like to play, slicing and mixing up the shots. Pretty happy with my performance, and hope I can keep playing like that."

World No.10 Jabeur needed just over an hour to beat 42nd-ranked Kalinina in their first meeting, extending a tremendous patch of success on the green clay in Charleston of late.

Jabeur is 11-2 at this site over the last two seasons. Last year, she reached the semifinals of the Credit One Charleston Open, and followed up by making the final of the WTA 250 event at the same venue the next week.

After staving off a break point in the preceding game, Jabeur broke Kalinina for a crucial 5-3 lead in the opening frame, then held to take the one-set lead. Jabeur won 77 percent of her first-service points in the opener, while Kalinina won less than half of points behind her first serve in that set.

Jabeur amped up her forehand power in the second set and used that shot to claim an early break for 2-1. A sterling backhand return gave Jabeur another break for a 5-2 lead, and the Top 10 star from Tunisia cruised home from there.

"I think [Kalinina] served good, but I returned well today," said Jabeur. "She had a good run also in Miami, so I think she's a great player ... She deserves a much better ranking, for sure."

Jabeur will take on No.15 seed Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals, in their first meeting. Anisimova won the nightcap quarterfinal over fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2.

"It was super fun playing tonight," Anisimova said, after the match. "I love night matches, so I was really enjoying it out there today."

World No.47 Anisimova also took just over an hour to glide through the all-American clash and reach the semifinals in Charleston for the first time in her career.

Anisimova, who knocked out No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round, continued her run with aplomb by besting former Top 10 player Vandeweghe, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

Anisimova never faced a break point in the first set, which she wrapped up with an ace. In fact, Vandeweghe held her only break points of the evening in the second game of the second set, when she had five chances to level the set at 1-1.

Anisimova, though, powered her way out of danger, gritting through the 11-minute game and holding for 2-0. Anisimova eased through the rest of the tilt, finishing the match with a 70 percent success rate returning Vandeweghe's second serve.

"[Jabeur is] an amazing player," Anisimova said, looking ahead to the semifinals. "I think it's really fun to watch her. She has a lot of variety in her game, so it's definitely going to be tricky tomorrow. But I'll just try and stay focused and be expecting some long rallies."