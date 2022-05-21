New tennis collections are ready to turn heads and revolutionize the game with groundbreaking features at the 2022 French Open. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us a look at the latest outfits designed to keep the WTA players comfortable and stylish as they fight to progress through the Grand Slam draw in the next two weeks.

Adidas draws inspiration from the botanical gardens that surround the Roland Garros venue. The Paris collection celebrates the diversity of the planet with bold prints that nod to exotic plants located in the nearby greenhouses. Ecological aspect continues to be the primary focus of adidas, so the new pieces have been made with Parley Ocean plastic or in part with recycled materials.

Maria Sakkari of Greece presents the adidas Paris Wow Dress, a sleeveless black-and-white design with side slits and an elongated back. The item comes with separate ball shorts which have Alphaskin for an adaptive fit that wraps your body for comfort. The botanical-inspired graphics dominate both the front and the back.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Sakkari has already debuted the new collection. Here we can see her at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in the adidas Paris Y-Tank and adidas Paris Match Skirt.

Photo by FILA

Fila enters the tournament with a major addition to their roster of endorsed athletes – defending Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech will debut the Center Court collection, together with Fila-sponsored WTA player Karolina Pliskova.

Photo by FILA

The former World No.1 Pliskova will opt for either the Fila Center Court Strappy Tank in evening primrose, a summery design featuring wider mesh straps on the back and spaghetti straps adorned with metal rings on the front, or the Fila Center Court Galaxy Tank, a colorful racerback design that the Czech chose for her promo photoshoot. The selection of tops will be paired with the Fila Center Court Skort, made from a slightly sheer illusion mesh that exposes the contrast inner shortie.

At her first tournament as a Fila representative, Krejcikova is expected to wear two styles: a pink Center Court Racerback Tank paired with a white pleated skirt or a white Center Court Racerback Tank combined with colorful Center Court Galaxy Skirt.

Photo by tennis-warehouse.com

The Nike Paris collection creates a flowy effect with curved lines and wavy blocks of pastel colors. Asymmetry and unconventionally positioned cutouts add visual interest to the body-contouring silhouettes.

The centerpiece is the Nike Paris Slam Dress, a bold single-sleeve design with surprising cutouts below the chest and on the right shoulder blade. The Nike Paris Slam Tank and Nike Paris Slam Skirt also offer a somewhat futuristic, wavy look that flows with players as they run the court. The items combine mint, yellow, beige and obsidian palettes, which nicely complement the red clay in the French capital.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

The Asics Roland Garros clothes have already received a lot of exposure, as top-ranked Iga Swiatek sported the attire en route to titles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The dominant WTA player’s outfit of choice this clay-court season includes the Paris Match Graphic Tank, Paris Match Skirt and Gel Resolution 8 Tennis Shoes. The performance top incorporates different mesh fabrics, ACTIBREEZE technology and a keyhole opening on the back. The pleated skirt has an elastic waistband with draw cord and built-in shortie.

New Balance’s collection combines an eye-catching black-and-white print with pastel hues. It includes the Printed Tournament Racerfront Tank, Printed Tournament Skort and Printed Tournament Mesh Short. When it comes to footwear, New Balance presents the FuelCell 996v4 in vibrant spring glo with vibrant violet. This collection will be available at Tennis Warehouse at the end of June.

Photo by tennis-warehouse.com

Tennis Warehouse also offers official French Open merchandise. Ladies can celebrate the most anticipated clay tournament of the year in the Roland Garros 2022 Women's Logo T-Shirt accessorized with the Roland Garros 2021 Women's Lifestyle Trucker Hat.

The French Open is slated to host a competitive tennis fashion game. When we see all the dresses in action, we’ll get to decide which designs stand out as most stylish this clay-court season.

