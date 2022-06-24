Bianca Andreescu advanced to her sixth career final at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers after a neck injury forced No.4 seed Simona Halep to withdraw from their semifinal.

This week marked the first time in the Canadian's career that she had won consecutive main-draw matches on grass. The 2019 US Open champion is playing her sixth tournament of the season following a six-month hiatus to look after her mental health, and notched her third Top 20 win of 2022 with a quarterfinal upset of No.1 seed Daria Kasatkina.

Saturday's final will be Andreescu's first since Miami 2021, where she was forced to retire against Ashleigh Barty. She will face either No.9 seed Alizé Cornet or Caroline Garcia as she bids to win her fourth career title.