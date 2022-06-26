Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us an inside look at the Adidas, Fila, Nike, and Asics outfits ready for Wimbledon 2022.

Major tennis apparel companies are delivering sophisticated textures, technologically-advanced materials, and figure-flattering silhouettes to help the players on the Hologic WTA Tour feel good and perform their best at The Championships. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us an inside look at the Adidas, Fila, Nike, and Asics outfits ready for Wimbledon 2022.

Adidas continues its mission to end plastic waste through a collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. Each garment in the London tennis collection is made in part with upcycled plastic found in coastal areas, thus preventing it from reaching the ocean.

Maria Sakkari’s outfit of choice combines the Adidas Parley London Crop Tank, a racer-front design with an integrated bra and crossed back straps, and the Adidas Parley London Short, a high-waisted silhouette with an elastic waistband and two pleats in the front.

Both the items have subtle Morse code-inspired textures in the fabric. Their soft-to-the-touch material is equipped with moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology.

The Adidas Parley London Dress, to be worn by Elena Rybakina, has an ergonomically designed Y-strap, yellow stripe accent on the front neckline, and laser-cut executions.

The collection is marked by a combined adidas/Parley logo.

Fila athletes, led by Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Krejcikova, will introduce the latest edition of the White Line collection characterized by classic performance rib insert detailing and pinstripe lines.

The Fila White Line Dress has an asymmetrical crossover layer with a ribbed fabric underlay. There is also a ribbed insert at the neckline.

When it comes to separates, players can combine the Fila White Line Skirt with three top options: the Fila White Line Racerback Tank, featuring drop-needle stripe details at the sides, the Fila White Line Full Coverage Tank with pinstripe print on front, body and back panels; and the Fila White Line Short-Sleeve Top with shoulder and side-panel insert details and a curved hem.

The Fila ladies will wear two tennis shoe models: either the newly-launched Speedserve Energized or the latest white and navy colorway of the Axilus 2 Energized.

According to Asics, World No.1 Iga Swiatek will sport this simple, elegant ensemble: a crew-neck, short-sleeve top and a slightly pleated skirt.

Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Emma Raducanu, Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens, Belinda Bencic, and other NikeCourt representatives are expected to debut the Nike London collection, highlighted by zippers, pleats and mesh insets.

The Nike London Slam Dress has short sleeves, mesh at the upper chest and back, and vertical seaming that mimics a corset.

The Nike London Slam Skirt features an elastic waistband, built-in shortie, micro-pleated layers, and a curved hem.

The Nike London Slam Tank includes ​​standard mesh insets at the sides and lower back to enhance breathability. Two zippers on the shoulders can be left closed or opened for additional ventilation.

Tennis players are heading to Wimbledon confident in their equipment and style!

Shop the latest WTA looks at Tennis Warehouse.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links.