Grab your tennis favorites and shop early for gifts while the deals are hot this holiday season at Tennis Warehouse.

One of tennis must-haves is a hat. Ladies can enrich their collection with these ergonomic VimHue models that perfectly fit the female head shape and allow women to comfortably wear a ponytail. The hook-and-loop X straps of the VimHue Women's X-Boyfriend Hat and the stylish strappy design of the VimHue Women's Sun Goddess Hat allow players to make adjustments for a comfortable fit. Your hat will be securely in place regardless of whether your ponytail is high or low. Both hats are available in a variety of colors.

These Tennis Hair Pins and Tennis Ball Earrings by Racquet Inc. are cute accessories for girls and ideal stocking stuffers.

Tennis-inspired bag tags and keychains in different colors also make perfect small gifts.

A good tennis shoe is essential, so why not treat yourself or someone you love with this year’s top-rated footwear? Tennis Warehouse engages play-testers to pick top performers in various categories: most durable and stable, lightest, most comfortable and best-value shoes. In 2022, the model that was voted as the best overall was women’s-only adidas Avacourt.

On a mission to offer a top-level product engineered specifically for a female foot, adidas did extensive research and came up with Avacourt, whose proportion, mid-foot support system, toe area, cushioning and tread pattern were created exclusively with female players in mind. The end product is a lightweight, stable, comfortable and agile tennis shoe.

Another excellent shoe option is the Asics Gel Resolution 8, one of Tennis Warehouse’s best-sellers. The model focuses on stability, durability and cushioning. It is the choice of the WTA’s most dominant player, top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who wore the above-shown smoke blue / white colorway en route to her third Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.

Tennis players tend to spend countless hours on court under intense sunlight and eyes can be harmed by excessive exposure to UV rays. These goodr Sunglasses Gardening with a Kraken and goodr Sunglasses Midnight Ramble at the Circle Bar are stylish models equipped with polarized lenses and UV 400 protection. Their curved frame works well with all head sizes and their technical coating prevents slippage during outdoor activities.

A massage ball is highly beneficial to athletes and in general to everyone who needs deep tissue massage. This Pro-Tec Orb Massage Ball Extreme Mini is a small high density ball that helps reduce muscle fatigue and tightness, prevents injuries, promotes flexibility, and enhances performance. Surprise someone with this at-home massage tool and they will be grateful for their improved circulation and less sore muscles.

Lucky in Love is famous for exceptionally comfortable skirts. They feature the brand’s unique Body Smoothing compression waistband that sits higher on the waist, without any elastic, and eliminates muffin tops. The East Coast fashion house is mostly known for edgy designs -- vibrant prints, glossy finishes, flirty tiered silhouettes and lively pleats -- but they also have an assortment of basic, unicolor pieces. Use this opportunity to add a Lucky in Love skirt to your tennis apparel.

The most convenient option is to buy a gift card. Tennis Warehouse offers both physical and digital ones, available in amounts ranging from $25 to $200.

For more ideas, check out Tennis Warehouse’s 2022 Holiday Guide and shop for gifts everyone on your list will love. Enjoy your holiday shopping and gift-giving!

