Belinda Bencic solidified her place in the Top 10, while Beatriz Haddad Maia moved closer to reaching the upper echelon of the rankings.

Belinda Bencic won the first edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open last week, a WTA 500-level event. Bencic joined Aryna Sabalenka as the only players to win multiple titles so far this season. While the title run did not alter her ranking, Bencic solidified her position at No.9 as the Top 10 remained unchanged.

Here is a look at some of the movement within this week’s WTA Rankings:

Champions Reel: How Belinda Bencic won Abu Dhabi 2023

Beatriz Haddad Maia +2 (from No.14 to No.12): Playing in her first tournament since the Australian Open, Haddad Maia reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and pushed her ranking to a career-high No.12. The 26-year-old Brazilian recorded her 400th career win (across all levels).

Sunday's results

Anastasia Potapova +13 (from No.44 to No.31): The 21-year-old Potapova captured her second career singles title last week in Linz to become the third-youngest player to win the title at the tournament, behind only Coco Gauff (2019) and Petra Kvitova (2011). Potapova’s ranking jumped 13 spots, climbing to a career-high No.31.

Liudmila Samsonova +4 (from No.19 to No.15): A finalist in Abu Dhabi, Samsonova reaches a career-high ranking, moving to No.15.

Marketa Vondrousova +15 (from No.89 to No.74): In Linz, the former World No.14 Vondrousova reached her first tour-level semifinal in nearly a year before falling to the eventual champion Potapova. Vondrousova jumped 15 spots, the biggest jump among the Top 100.

Zheng Qinwen +5 (from No.29 to No.24): The 20-year-old reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and collected 185 ranking points, enough for her to move up five spots and reach a career high of No.24.

What’s next

Here is a look at the current Top 10 and the combined ranking points they are defending from 2022 Doha -- a WTA 1000 tournament last year -- and 2022 Dubai -- a WTA 500 event last season. This year, those classifications are flipped with Doha hosting a WTA 500 event starting Monday and Dubai getting the WTA 1000 next week.