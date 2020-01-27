1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez becomes the latest WTA legend to claim a spot in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and will be will be formally enshrined this summer in Newport, Rhode Island.

Spanish tennis legend Conchita Martínez is the latest WTA star to receive tennis’ ultimate honor, as it was announced on Monday that she will be a 2020 inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“Becoming a Hall of Famer is such a great honor,” said Martinez. “To be remembered as part of tennis history and among the greatest in our sport, so many of whom I have always admired, is really special and I’m grateful for this recognition.”

🎉 🥰 ¡Es increíble!, estoy inmensamente feliz por este reconocimiento y muy agradecida. Es todo un privilegio formar parte de la historia del tenis mundial. https://t.co/mqCsP9Ox0H — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2020

Martínez, who reached World No.2 in the WTA singles rankings in 1995, won the Wimbledon ladies’ singles championship in 1994, carving pristine passing shots to defeat nine-time champion Martina Navratilova in a classic final.

The star was also part of the dominant Spanish squad that won five Fed Cup championships during the 1990s. Martínez was also a singles finalist at the Australian Open in 1998 and Roland Garros in 2000.

Overall, Martínez won 33 WTA singles titles throughout her storied career, including four consecutive singles titles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome from 1993 to 1996.

25 years a go today I won the biggest title of my career #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uDhY7QsFIN — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) July 2, 2019

Moreover, Martínez had stellar success on the doubles court, reaching a career-high ranking of World No.7 in the WTA doubles rankings. She earned 13 WTA doubles titles, and is a three-time Olympic medalist in doubles.

Currently, Martínez is working as the coach of her countrywoman, former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who is still active in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. In a press conference after Muguruza’s fourth-round victory, just one day before the Hall of Fame announcement, Martínez said it would be “a great honor” if the induction came her way.

“There is amazing names out there,” Martínez continued in the presser. “To be there with them, it will be amazing. I will feel complete and great for my accomplishments in my career.”

Martínez joins fellow former World No.2 and Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević of Croatia as the 2020 Player Group inductees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Goran Ivanišević and Conchita Martínez to the Hall of Fame,” said Stan Smith, president and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “Between their accomplishments on court and the way they’ve represented themselves, their countries, and our sport, they are undoubtedly among the best of the best in tennis and are most deserving of tennis’ ultimate honor.”

In becoming a Hall of Famer, Martínez joins an elite group of just over 250 individuals hailing from 27 nations who have received the honor, which recognizes their careers as being among the most accomplished and impactful in the history of tennis.

The Class of 2020 will be officially inducted on July 18 during Hall of Fame Weekend at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now on tennisfame.com/enshrinement.