INDIAN WELLS, CA, USA - 18-year-old American Caty McNally and 17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez will be California dreaming this spring.

The two rising teens were announced among the main draw wildcard for the BNP Paribas Open, which kicks off on March 11.

McNally was a runner-up at the 2018 French Open junior tournament, and owns two WTA doubles titles with partner Coco Gauff. She claimed her first Grand Slam win at the US Open last year, and has held a career-high ranking of World No.105.

Fernandez comes to Indian Wells on the back of a breakthrough performance in Acapulco last week, where she fought through the qualifying rounds to reach her first WTA final. As a result, the Canadian has soared up the rankings to sit at No.126 - after starting the year ranked outside the Top 200.

Five American players were also announced as wildcards, including Kristie Ahn, who reached the fourth round of last year’s US Open, former World No.24 Christina McHale, and 2016 French Open quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers. As winners of the Oracle Challenger Series, Madison Brengle and Usue Arconada also earned wildcards.

Former World No.1 and two-time Indian Wells winner Kim Clijsters was previously awarded a main draw wild card into the 2020 event.

In addition, Americans Nicole Gibbs, Whitney Osuigwe, Caroline Dolehide, Hailey Baptiste and Ashley Kratzer received wildcards into the BNP Paribas Open qualifying draw, along with France’s Dianne Parry.

Main Draw Wildcards

Kim Clijsters

Catherine McNally

Kristie Ahn

Christina McHale

Shelby Rogers

Madison Brengle

Usue Arconada

Leylah Fernandez

Qualifying Wildcards

Nicole Gibbs

Whitney Osuigwe

Caroline Dolehide

Hailey Baptiste

Ashley Kratzer

Diane Parry