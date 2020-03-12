The WTA has released an official statement on the status of the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota along with the Abierto Zapopan, a WTA 125K tournament scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The local and national Colombian governments took measures today to cancel all public and private sports events of more than 500 people, as well as impose international border closures and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As such, the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota will not be held. Additionally, the WTA 125k in Guadalajara, Mexico has been cancelled. We are disappointed these events can not be held, but health and safety will always come first.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that neither the Miami Open nor the Volvo Car Open - tournaments held in Miami and Charleston, respectively - would be held due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to safety and health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, as well as the travel restrictions imposed on entering the United States from Europe, the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston will not be held at this time," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"There isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our players, staff, volunteers, and fans who attend our events, along with the general public. We are disappointed but the decision has been made in the interest of public health and safety, which is the top priority. The WTA, working alongside our player and tournament leaders, will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the European clay court season.”

The Copa Colsanitas was scheduled to take place from April 6-12, and is the event where 2019 Roland Garros semifinalist Amanda Anisimova captured her first WTA title.

A WTA 125K tournament played on hardcourts, the Abierto Zapopan was scheduled for March 16-21, having debuted on the WTA schedule last year, when Veronika Kudermetova defeated Marie Bouzkova in the final.