After the US Open, our friends at BetterHelp announced they would provide an additional $500 per Ace hit by WTA players for the remainder of the 2021 season toward free therapy for the public. After Ostrava, we're 25% of the way there. In Portoroz, Luxembourg and Ostrava, 517 aces were hit across both singles and doubles, unlocking an additional $258,500 in therapy to give away.
Thank you to our singles ace leaders since Sept. 13:
- Liudmila Samsonova – 24
- Clara Tauson – 23
- Elena Rybakina – 19
- Oceane Dodin – 19
- Maria Sakkari - 18