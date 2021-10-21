With a straight-sets win over Lesia Tsurenko, Marketa Vondrousova advanced to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals of the VTB Kremlin Cup.

Two French Open finalists will square off for a spot in the semifinals at the VTB Kremlin Cup after Marketa Vondrousova advanced to a meeting with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova thanks to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Lesia Tsurenko.

Vondrousova and Tsurenko were playing for the first time in three years, with the Ukrainian having won their only prior meeting: a dramatic three-setter in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open. In this meeting, however, the Czech was hardly under threat: from 2-2 in the first set, she won eight of the next 10 games.

Tsurenko, now down to World No.145 in the rankings after a two-plus year struggle as a result of an elbow injury, had successfully qualified in Moscow but was facing a Top 50 player for the first time in more than a year. Her first-round victory over China's Zheng Qinwen, another qualifier, was her first tour-level victory since the Winners Open in August.

Stats of the match: Both players hit 12 winners in 77 minutes, but it was a staggering 41 unforced errors that was Tsurenko's undoing. Forced off-balance often by Vondrousova's willingness to employ different spins and drop shots, the Ukrainian was unable to find a consistent rhythm and was broken five times.

First time, long time: Vondrousova and Pavlyuchenkova are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to past history at this tournament. The Czech is making her Moscow debut this week, while the Russian has reached the final on home soil three times, winning it all in 2014.

However, Vondrousova holds the head-to-head edge against Pavlyuchenkova: the pair played for the first time just three weeks ago in Chicago, where the left-hander was a 6-3, 6-2 victor.

