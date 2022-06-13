Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian in 54 years to win a title on grass, and Monday she moved up 16 spots in the rankings, the largest leap of anyone in the Top 100.

Last week, the tour hosted a pair of grass-court WTA 250 tournaments at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, in addition to a WTA 125 event staged on clay courts in Valencia. Here is a look at how last week’s results impacted the latest WTA Rankings:

Haddad Maia comes up big

For the first time in 54 years, a Brazilian woman won a grass-court singles title when Beatriz Haddad Maia emerged victorious in Nottingham last week. The last Brazilian to capture a title on grass was Maria Bueno in the 1968 Manchester-on-Sea event.

Haddad Maia overcomes Riske in Nottingham to win first WTA title

For Haddad Maia, it was her first career title. With her success in the opening week of the grass-court season, Haddad Maia jumps 16 spots in this week’s rankings, the largest jump among the Top 100. She reaches a career-high of No.32 (from No.48).

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

In addition, Haddad Maia, playing alongside Zhang Shuai in doubles in Nottingham as the top seeds, also won the doubles title. Haddad Maia became only the second player to win both the singles and doubles titles at an event this year, along with Ashleigh Barty (Adelaide 500). The 26-year-old Haddad Maia also reaches a doubles career-high ranking, moving up six spots to No.27.

Zhang hit a career-high of No.3 in doubles.

Here are some other notable movements in the rankings:

Ekaterina Alexandrova (from No.30 to No.27) captured her second career singles title last week at ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Her previous title came at Shenzhen in 2020. Alexandrova moves up three spots in this week’s rankings.

Ekaterina Alexandrova defeats Sabalenka in 's-Hertogenbosch to win her second career WTA singles title!#LibemaOpen pic.twitter.com/PmUg35Fhmo — wta (@WTA) June 12, 2022

Aryna Sabalenka (from No.6 to No.5) returns to the Top 5 this week after advancing to the singles final in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Alison Riske (No.40 to No.35) jumped five spots after reaching the final in Nottingham.

Zheng Qinwen (from No.54 to No.46) finished the 2021 season at No.143, but made her Top 50 debut this week after she captured the WTA 125 title in Valencia. The Chinese teenager was playing in her first tournament since reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros, where she defeated Simona Halep and was the only player to take a set from World No.1 Iga Swiatek in Paris.

Wang Xiyu (from No.111 to No.100) makes her Top 100 debut this week. She improves her ranking 11 spots after advancing to the final at the WTA 125 event in Valencia.