The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is out of the Tennis in the Land event ahead of the US Open.

Former World No.1 Venus Williams will not compete at next week's Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland due to a recurring knee injury.

Williams, who had received a wildcard to the WTA 250 event, announced Sunday that she wouldn't play in a video posted to the tournament's official social media accounts.

"Unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right," sh said. "It's just not supporting me being on the court right now. It's such a bummer ... but I'm going to work on myself, try to get myself together, so that way I can be at the [US] Open, and also, hopefully, come and play [Cleveland] next year."

We are wishing you a speedy recovery Venus, The Land will be cheering you on at the @usopen ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/BZZ32GmrzR — Tennis in the Land (@TennisInTheLand) August 20, 2023

Williams will now turn her attention to preparing for the year's final major, where she also received a wildcard. The US Open main draw begins on Aug. 28, and the two-time champion is slated to make her 17th main-draw appearance in New York.

Williams is coming off a second-round effort at this week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she earned her first Top 20 win in four years against Veronika Kudermetova before losing to Zheng Qinwen from 6-1, 2-0 ahead.

Williams, 43, was slated to play 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round in Cleveland. In her first tour-level match in a month, Andreeva will instead face German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch in Monday action.

"I’m so sorry that I’m not going to be able to make it to Cleveland," Williams added. "I’ve always wanted to play Tennis in the Land since it started, so I was really looking forward to it. I love the fans in the Midwest. You guys are awesome.

“I love you, sending all my love. I’m so sorry. And I’ll see you next time.”