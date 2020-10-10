PARIS, Francia - Cuando haces historia, sientes el amor.

Iga Swiatek, de diecinueve años, se convirtió en la primera mujer de Polonia en ganar un título de Grand Slam en la Era Abierta en el Abierto de Francia el sábado, culminando una quincena histórica sin perder un set al vencer a la estadounidense Sofia Kenin, y después del partido, el mundo del tenis se unió para felicitar a la adolescente por su triunfo.

El apoyo en línea más vocal provino de la tres veces campeona de Grand Slam Naomi Osaka, tanto durante como después del histórico campeonato de Swiatek.

Aunque la actual ganadora del Abierto de Estados Unidos se perdió el Abierto de Francia de este año debido a una lesión, estuvo totalmente comprometida durante la quincena en los resultados de su amiga, con quien entabló una gran amistad durante el año pasado.

Inmediatamente después, la primera finalista de Grand Slam de Polonia en individuales femeninos, la ex número 2 del mundo Agnieszka Radwanska, fue una de las primeras en felicitar a su compatriota.

La ahora retirada incondicional del Top 10, y nueva mamá desde julio, fue subcampeona en Wimbledon ante Serena Williams en 2012, lo más cerca que una mujer de su país había estado anteriormente de ganar un Grand Slam en la Era Abierta.

Y no fue la única atleta polaca legendaria que se dio cuenta.

Más tarde, la dos veces campeona de Grand Slam Mary Pierce le entregó a Swiatek la Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen, que ganó ella misma hace 20 años en 2000.

Mira más publicaciones de una gran cantidad de leyendas de la WTA y estrellas actuales felicitando a la campeona de Grand Slam más nueva del juego, quien alcanzará el Top 20 del mundo en la clasificación de la WTA el lunes.

Y aunque se tiene constancia de que apoya a un español zurdo en la final masculina de mañana entre Novak Djokovic y Rafael Nadal, Swiatek también recibió un reconocimiento especial del número uno del mundo masculino.

