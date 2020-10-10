PARIS, Francia - Cuando haces historia, sientes el amor.
Iga Swiatek, de diecinueve años, se convirtió en la primera mujer de Polonia en ganar un título de Grand Slam en la Era Abierta en el Abierto de Francia el sábado, culminando una quincena histórica sin perder un set al vencer a la estadounidense Sofia Kenin, y después del partido, el mundo del tenis se unió para felicitar a la adolescente por su triunfo.
El apoyo en línea más vocal provino de la tres veces campeona de Grand Slam Naomi Osaka, tanto durante como después del histórico campeonato de Swiatek.
Aunque la actual ganadora del Abierto de Estados Unidos se perdió el Abierto de Francia de este año debido a una lesión, estuvo totalmente comprometida durante la quincena en los resultados de su amiga, con quien entabló una gran amistad durante el año pasado.
I hate watching tennis when I’m rooting for someone. Why are my muscles tensing up like I’m about to hit the ball? More importantly, whyyyyyyyy are my palms so sweaty???? pic.twitter.com/0zDbaKrd5o— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 10, 2020
AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! 🥳😭❤️❤️❤️— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 10, 2020
Iga during @rolandgarros 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/z7u5dI4GUL— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 10, 2020
Inmediatamente después, la primera finalista de Grand Slam de Polonia en individuales femeninos, la ex número 2 del mundo Agnieszka Radwanska, fue una de las primeras en felicitar a su compatriota.
La ahora retirada incondicional del Top 10, y nueva mamá desde julio, fue subcampeona en Wimbledon ante Serena Williams en 2012, lo más cerca que una mujer de su país había estado anteriormente de ganar un Grand Slam en la Era Abierta.
Y no fue la única atleta polaca legendaria que se dio cuenta.
What an amazing success, what a great story! Good job @iga_swiatek 🎾👏🤜🤛— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) October 10, 2020
Más tarde, la dos veces campeona de Grand Slam Mary Pierce le entregó a Swiatek la Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen, que ganó ella misma hace 20 años en 2000.
Woowww!! Gratulacjeee🤩🎾 🏆 @iga_swiatek @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/NShQKXOJtd— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) October 10, 2020
Félicitations pour ton premier titre du Grand Chelem à @rolandgarros, @iga_swiatek ! Tellement heureuse pour toi.— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) October 10, 2020
Congratulations Iga! I am honored to be able to present you with your first Grand Slam title at #RG20 🏆👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VH5WPTyK0y
Mira más publicaciones de una gran cantidad de leyendas de la WTA y estrellas actuales felicitando a la campeona de Grand Slam más nueva del juego, quien alcanzará el Top 20 del mundo en la clasificación de la WTA el lunes.
Congratulations @iga_swiatek it’s great to see your joy on the court, great champion! Happy to see Poland’s first GS victory 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @rolandgarros #RolandGarros @WTA pic.twitter.com/G1JqaSilYu— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) October 10, 2020
Congratulations on winning the French Open, @iga_swiatek. It was great fun watching your strong performance 👏🏼🎾 #RolandGarros @TennisChannel @TennisChanneli https://t.co/eAJLhhfX6l— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) October 10, 2020
@iga_swiatek congratulations for an amazing win and deserved one at that with total domination the whole tournament long- well done Champion!!!#astarisborn though we know it didn’t happen overnight:)!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 10, 2020
Congratulations @iga_swiatek What a sterling two weeks of brilliant tennis. Many, many more GS Titles to come. @SofiaKenin hold your head up high; you had a great year! 👏— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) October 10, 2020
Wow!!! @iga_swiatek is such an amazing athlete-so offensive-hits so heavy-complete game already. A joy to watch-makes it look so easy. More Majors ahead!! @WTA 👏🏆— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) October 10, 2020
Congratulations to @iga_swiatek on an incredible achievement!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) October 10, 2020
She’s the 2020 #RolandGarros Women’s Singles Champion! https://t.co/l6MOykBpMI
@iga_swiatek ooooh , what an amazing effort ! Loved watching you play and be fearless .💪🏻 Congrats on your first !— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) October 10, 2020
Without dropping a set, ending it with a forehand winner. Well done @iga_swiatek— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) October 10, 2020
Bravooo!!! Gratulacje @iga_swiatek 🏆👏🏻 @Rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/Oyca6ln31Z— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) October 10, 2020
So impressed with the way @iga_swiatek is handling/playing her 1st Grand Slam final #bravo #mentallystrong— Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) October 10, 2020
Great job @iga_swiatek— victoria azarenka (@vika7) October 10, 2020
What a tournament!!! Champ 🏆
Congrats champ' 😃😃😃🔥👏👏👏 @iga_swiatek #RGchampion #whataweek 😱— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) October 10, 2020
Wowzaaaaaaaa amazing— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 10, 2020
IGA!!!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 @iga_swiatek so proud of you🥰🙌🏼— Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) October 10, 2020
Brawo Iga 🎾💥🎉 First Polish woman @iga_swiatek Wins @rolandgarros 🤩🤩🤩 Amazing!!!— Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) October 10, 2020
Congrats @iga_swiatek!! @rolandgarros 🏆👏🏽— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) October 10, 2020
Quite remarkable! Well done @Iga_swiatek! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/AJzGV8pU0X— Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) October 10, 2020
Y aunque se tiene constancia de que apoya a un español zurdo en la final masculina de mañana entre Novak Djokovic y Rafael Nadal, Swiatek también recibió un reconocimiento especial del número uno del mundo masculino.
Congratulations @iga_swiatek 🎉 #RolandGarros— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 10, 2020