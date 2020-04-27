Despite not getting a chance to show off their new styles at tournaments this spring, some WTA stars wore their latest on-court looks at home at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro.

Even though there was no live tennis this April due to the coronavirus outbreak, WTA stars still dressed to impress for their appearance at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro.

Playing the Tennis World Tour video game from their homes, a number of players put on their favorite tennis outfits for the first-ever virtual competition in the WTA world. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog highlights the five best looks on display during the innovative four-day event.

Kiki Bertens didn’t have a chance to launch Fila’s 30 Love collection at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, but she used the opportunity to show her Fila 30 Love Dress during her unusual Madrid title defense.

The cyclamen V-neck item includes a crimson colorblock on the right side and contrast black trims. There is also a stylish cutout at right waist. The dress offers UPF 50+ protection, even though Bertens didn’t need it for this at-home tournament.

The Dutchwoman pulled off the most unique title defense in tennis history, being just as successful with her PS4 controller as she was with her racquet on the clay courts of Madrid last year.

For the online tournament’s final day, the 28-year-old chose the 30 Love UV Blocker Long-Sleeve Top from Fila’s latest collection.

Belinda Bencic was excited to wear her tennis clothes again. The Swiss picked the Nike Spring Maria Dress, one of the most beautiful designs debuted at the Australian Open.

The elegant red piece combines stretchy jersey and asymmetrical mesh panels.

Kristina Mladenovic looked stunning while playing the inaugural Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, wearing the adidas Prime Blue Dress from the brand’s collection released this April.

Getting ready for day 2 of the virtual @MutuaMadridOpen 🎮 (still memorizing the tactics🙈🤣)

At least I get to wear my beautiful @adidastennis dress for the occasion 🥰

I hope I will be able to wear it at @rolandgarros this year ! #hometeam pic.twitter.com/aXkFsbIKkf — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) April 28, 2020

The wonderful camo-pattern mesh dress is a 3-in-1 package with integrated bra and shorties. The design also comes with a detachable short-sleeve mesh top, but the Frenchwoman left it out this time, fully exposing contrasting orange Y-back tank straps.

The new dress continues adidas’ environmental protection efforts, as it incorporates recycled plastic waste intercepted from beaches and coastal communities.

Bianca Andreescu was wearing the Nike Spring Print Tank tucked in the pure white Nike Spring Elevated Flouncy Skirt.

Donna Vekic rocked an all-black Nike look -- the Spring Melbourne Tank and the Spring Elevated Victory Skirt featuring layered pleats.

A black head tie perfectly rounded out the Croat’s tennis style. The white and yellow version of this outfit made our February’s fashion favorites.

Whose stay-at-home tennis fashion is your favorite? Let us know on social media @WTA.