Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez were just some of the players who spoke to the media ahead of their opening matches at the Miami Open. Here's what they had to say.

MIAMI – While the topic of Ashleigh Barty’s retirement dominated conversation Wednesday at the Miami Open, a number of other savory storylines emerged at the Hologic WTA Media Day.

Some highlights:

The next No.1?

“For sure it would be for me something special to be World No. 1,” said Iga Swiatek, the current No.2. “I never expected that, if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen that way. Actually after Indian Wells it became my goal. It’s pretty weird for it to be my goal for two days and it may actually happen that quick.

“I was really emotional, not because of my position, but more because of her retiring at such a young age. It was, yeah, pretty hard for me to digest as well.”

Because Barty will come off the rankings as of Monday, Swiatek will ascend to the top spot in the rankings with a win Friday against Viktorija Golubic in Miami. Swiatek will also move to the No.1 ranking if Paula Badosa loses her opening match.

Heavy hearts

The United States meets Ukraine April 15-16 in the Billie Jean King Cup play in Asheville, North Carolina. Danielle Collins headlines the American team, along with Jessica Pegula and Sloane Stephens. Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk will represent war-torn Ukraine.

“We have a big task ahead,” Collins said. “There’s some really strong players on the Ukrainian team. After everything they’ve been dealing with over the last couple weeks, I think it’s going to be an emotional battle for us as we really feel for them.

“Can’t imagine what they’re going through personally. It’s been heartbreaking to watch and hear about. My heart really goes out for all of them. I can’t imagine doing what they’re doing right now, competing, also thinking about their families at home, having family members, brothers, husbands, fathers, that are probably having to go out and battle every day.”

She’s come a long way

Three years ago, Coco Gauff played doubles partner Catherine McNally in her first main-draw match right here – eight days after her 15th birthday.

“I think definitely it still feels big and exciting,” Gauff said. “Now I’m seeded, higher ranked and everything. The thing I remember most is playing Caty in that tournament. We were both wild cards. How did we get to play each other first round? That was like a tough three-setter. Every time I play her, it always seems like it’s three sets.”

Gauff – ranked No.456 at the time – escaped 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for the first of her 94 match-wins to date. Despite losing in the second round to Daria Kasatkina, she took home 35 ranking points and more than $26,000. Today she’s ranked No.17 among WTA players and has accumulated nearly $3 million in winnings.

And at 18 she’s still the age of many high school seniors.

A single goal

Earlier this month, Leylah Fernandez won her first WTA title, in Monterrey, Mexico. She’s only 19 herself, but the Canadian has already achieved a Grand Slam singles final (the 2021 US Open) and is ranked No.22.

What’s best advice she’s ever received with respect to tennis?

“The best advice and the best experience that has happened to me was to be surrounded by people who have the best interest for myself,” Fernandez said. “They have the same goals. I was surrounded by my family for a very, very long time. Little by little we expanded our team by some coaches, by some fitness trainers, by a great group of agents. That’s what has helped me.

“I think that’s the most important because they only want the good and the well-being of the athlete, of me, not only physically but mentally and emotionally. That would be my best advice to give to the players, to the coaches, to surround yourself by good people.”

Multi-purpose venue

Five years ago, Hard Rock Stadium was merely the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Today it also serves as the venue for the Miami Open and in May – as evidenced by the massive bleachers going up around the property – a Formula 1 race, the Miami Grand Prix.

Emma Raducanu, for one, is a huge fan of motorsports.

“They kind of give me the thrills and adrenaline rush I always kind of seek,” Raducanu said. “Yeah, I can’t really do many of those things now because it’s a bit dangerous for tennis, unfortunately. When I get time off, which is pretty rare, I just try and spend time with my family and friends, yeah, catch up, always following the races.”

Count Collins in, too.

“I think it’s really cool how they’re combining all of these sports into one facility,” she said. “A great way to market what they’re doing here. I wish I could watch the F1 races, but I think I’m going to be somewhere else. I’ll definitely be tuning in online and try to watch it.”